Monday, December 11, 2023
Overdrive | The police suspect: The case of the body found under the car was a homicide

December 11, 2023
The police present a man from Espoo to be arrested on suspicion of murder.

Last The investigation of the extraordinary death that was revealed on Friday in Vantaa's Myyrmäki is progressing in the Itä-Uusimaa police. An abandoned car with a dead young man under it was found on the side of the road on Friday morning.

The police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

A 20-year-old man from Espoo is suspected of the act. The man is required to be imprisoned on suspicion of murder with probable cause. A detention hearing will be held on Tuesday.

The man has no previous convictions in the district courts of the capital region.

Police arrested the suspect on Friday. He is the owner of the car, but previously the police have not taken a position on whether he is also suspected of driving the car on the night of the accident.

Director of investigations Rauno Jämsän when the police arrived, the car was empty and the keys were in the ignition. Still on Friday the police had not received an explanation from the suspect about the events of the night.

“If you have an accident, I guess you call a tow truck, and you don't leave the car in the bank. At least the idea here is that there is a drunk driver who flees the scene. When a deceased person is found under the car, the thought naturally starts galloping,” Jämsä commented earlier.

He was the first to report on the arrest Evening News.

Recommended

