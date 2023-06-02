Overdrive: plot, cast and movie streaming

Tonight, Friday 2 June 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Overdrive, a 2017 film directed by Antonio Negret, will be broadcast. The film, written by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, stars Scott Eastwood, Freddie Thorp, Ana de Armas and Gaia Weiss. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the south of France, half-brothers Foster, Andrew and Garrett are expert classic car thieves and are hired to recover a 1937 Bugatti Tipo 57 SC Atlantic just auctioned off at an auction won by the well-known French mobster and billionaire Jacomo Morier for 41 Millions of dollars. Once the car is stolen, the brothers are kidnapped by Morier, who shows them his collection of classic cars. Just when Morier is about to shoot him, the brothers offer to complete his collection by stealing the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO owned by Max Klemp, a young boss of the rich Berlin mafia who has decided to move to the French Riviera.

Morier accepts, but asks to complete the job in one week. The brothers assemble a team of drivers, including Andrew’s girlfriend Stephanie and her friend Devin. The two brothers are watched over by Morier’s cousin, Laurent, and two Interpol agents. Andrew tells Garret that it will be his last shot at him because he wants to ask Stephanie to marry him.

Garret begins a relationship with Devin, despite his last girlfriend stealing his Ferrari while he slept. The boys, after meeting Max Klemp, think of escaping, but as security Morier’s men kidnap Stephanie while she is at the market in Marseille. Andrew and Garret arrive at their apartment and Devin tells of Stephanie’s kidnapping. Headed to Morier’s house to find Stephanie, they run into Morier, who takes them to the girl, held hostage under the wheel of a car. Andrew and Garret promise to do the job to save Stephanie.

Overdrive: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Overdrive, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Scott EastwoodAndrew Foster

Freddie Thorp as Garrett Foster

Ana de ArmasStephanie

Gaia Weiss: Devin

Clemens SchickMax Klemp

Simon AbkarianJacomo Morier

Moussa Maaskri: Panahi

Joshua FitoussiLeon

Kaaris: Frank

Abraham Belaga: Laurent Morier

Anais Pedri: Clair

Lester Makedonsky: Rémy

Magne-Havard Brekke: Kuhn

Frédéric Anscombre: Depaul

Pauk Mark Elliott: Auctioneer

Streaming and TV

Where to see Overdrive on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight, 2 June 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity that allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.