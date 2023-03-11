The deterioration of the financial situation of families is already a concern for the country’s financial system, which has become more rigid in granting new credit and has led Brazilians to resort to so-called emergency lines, such as overdraft and revolving credit card checks – which have the highest interest rates.

In the 12 months up to January, for example, the granting of credit for these two modalities registered an increase of 22% and 47.5%, respectively, according to data from the Central Bank (BC).

“This whole scenario puts pressure on the financial situation of families, reducing both the demand and the supply of credit”, says Isabela Tavares, an analyst at Tendências. “This type of credit reveals a need for families in times of emergency, because they do not have access to other modalities.”

It was also the overdraft and credit card lines that recorded the highest default rates. In January, the arrears calculated for at least 90 days accounted for 13.6% of the balance receivable, on overdraft, and 8.6% on the credit card in installments, points out the BC.

It is a much higher mark than the average default of individuals with free resources, which reached 6.1% in the same period, observes the chief economist of the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), Fabio Bentes. He points out that this average rate of default by individuals with the financial system is the highest in six and a half years. “Only the 2015/16 recession produced a scenario as negative as the one we have today”, says the economist.

In a macroeconomic scenario of low growth, pressured inflation and interest rates still high throughout this year, economists agree that the way out to equate the problem of default at this moment is the microeconomic one. In other words, renegotiation.

In the government, the concern with a wide credit crisis in the country is already evident. This week, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, confirmed that he presented the design of the Desenrola program to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which in principle should provide for the renegotiation of debts of people with incomes of up to two minimum wages.

Last Tuesday, Serasa started the Feirão Limpa Nome in person in São Paulo, which runs until tomorrow. But online trading lasts until March 31. For the first time, the bureau managed to bring together a record number of 425 creditor companies, willing to offer discounts of up to 99% on the value of outstanding debts.

Two years ago, Sebastião Gomes, 57, tried to renegotiate his debts, but was unsuccessful. They amounted to R$ 20 thousand. “I paid for some things, but then I got caught up again,” he says. “When I went to see the bank, I was already in debt and started paying interest. Now, I’m trying to get back to normal.”

Gomes lost control of his budget after starting a gardening business. He was unable to keep the bills up to date. Now, he sought a negotiation and managed to reduce the amount he owed, mainly to banks, to R$ 2 thousand.

Until you leave the list of defaulters, you cannot get credit for your company. So he lives off of minor jobs. “I cannot close large services, only small ones.”

