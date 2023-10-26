Pope Francis today accepted the resignation from the pastoral governance of the Diocese of Sosnowiec (Poland) presented by the bishop Msgr. Grzegorz Kaszak. The prelate’s removal is the consequence of the scandal that broke out in his diocese last month, when it was discovered that in the town of Dabrowa Gornicza, a homosexual orgy had been organized in the house of a priest.

The priest, Tomasz Zmarzly, of the parish of the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Angels, came under investigation after the gay party organized in his apartment ended badly. According to local media, a friend of the priest lost consciousness after taking several pills of a drug similar to Viagra. The priest, however, refused to let the paramedics in after the gigolo, one of the guests at the orgy, had warned them because he feared for his condition. According to the first reconstruction of the facts, it seems that the gigolo, worried about the health conditions of a third guest, would have notified the health workers, but the priest would have ordered him to leave. Once the police were alarmed, the officers forced their way in and rushed the man to the hospital, now unconscious. A source close to the incident told Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper: “The event was organized by the priest and was purely sexual. The participants took impotence pills.”

The bishop of Sosnowiec, Grzegorz Kaszak, 59, who until now oversaw the parish of the priest involved in the scandal, first said he had appointed a commission “to urgently explain the circumstances of the situation”. Then in the following days, he wrote a letter to the priests saying he was ready to “accept the consequences” of the scandal and maintaining that in the diocese of Sosnowiec “there is no consent to moral evil”.

«The recent events in Dabrowa Gornicza have filled us with great pain, shame and anger for what happened there – wrote the prelate -. We don’t know everything exactly, the prosecutor’s office is investigating the case for violations of civil law, while our commission is investigating the case for violations of divine and canon law. As I write these words, work is still ongoing, so it’s difficult to comment on what exactly happened. Labeling all the priests of Dabrowa Gornicza is wrong. Any generalization in this regard is unfair”, said Mgr. Kaszak. Today his resignation was accepted by the Pope.