CJNG accuses the military of working with the Sinaloa Cartel

“You can see the craters”: Survivor recounts attack that left several dead and injured in Tlajomulco

Support will be given to victims of an attack with explosives in Tlajomulco, says Mayor

For losing money a man shoots his son in Tonalá

Pregnant woman and her baby die from suspected drug overdose at the Maternal and Child Hospital of San Martín de las Flores in Tlaquepaque.

The Municipal Police Station confirmed the death of a pregnant 18-year-old girl and her 35 week pregnant baby.

The officers added that the young woman does not present traces of violence and it is presumed that He died from drug use.

The Municipal Police Station added that for the moment the young woman’s partner was not detained because the woman does not present traces of violence.

