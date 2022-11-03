For a few hours two alleged social media have been circulating images stolen of Overdosethe new horror game directed by Hideo Kojima. As you can see below, these are pretty blurry screenshots.

We know that according to Tom Henderson Overdose is almost certainly the Xbox exclusive that Kojima revealed he was working on a few months ago, during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, although so far there have been no official announcements to that effect.

Furthermore, these blurry images were enough for users to identify in Margaret Qualley the actress who plays the protagonist of the game, and who has already collaborated with Kojima in Death Stranding.

Considering the modus operandi of the Japanese game designer, these theories certainly appear plausible, although in the absence of confirmation they must be taken with due caution.

According to a Polish site, it is possible that the images come from a teaser trailer that Kojima Productions is preparing and that maybe we will see at The Game Awards 2022, next month.