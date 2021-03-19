During their passage through Mexico, migrants who seek to reach the United States or who transit back to their countries of origin are victims of crimes such as kidnapping, robbery, extortion, sexual abuse and homicide. Not only are they the prey of organized crime, they are also prey to the corruption of some authorities. The National Migration Institute (INM), which should be in charge of the security and protection of migrants, is not exempt from committing abuses. A review of several audits collected in 15 reports of the Internal Control Body (OIC) shows that during the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) the institution poorly managed the funds destined to assist foreigners in immigration stations. Overcrowding, overcrowding, poor nutrition and the lack of medical services were some of the irregularities reflected in the documents that EL PAÍS has had access to.

The food in the Mexico City INM delegation did not meet the required quality. The leftovers were served to the detainees in later days. At least 66 babies were fed the same food as adults without giving them milk or baby food. The kitchens were dirty and spoiled food such as moldy sausage and wormy beans were found, according to a 2018 report. Auditors asked to penalize suppliers who breached contracts. This was one of the most recurrent findings of the reports made in a five-year period, from 2013 to 2018. Providers were paid that left services half-way or that were not carried out.

The auditors also noted that many security guards went overboard. They performed functions that did not correspond to them, such as checking the belongings of migrants and distributing medicines, a claim made by the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH). In 2016, 17 Central American teenagers were forced to strip naked by the security officers in charge of the immigration station in Puebla. The CNDH condemned these degrading acts and asked for explanations. Other cases were more serious. A Salvadoran mother of three children was sexually harassed by a security agent at an immigration station. In his testimony, collected in a report prepared by five migrant defense NGOs, he relates that later another security agent made sexual offers to him.

The Peña Nieto Administration launched the Southern Border program in the summer of 2014, which intensified the operations to capture Central American immigrants traveling north. These were transferred to INM stations where they were detained for months. The government defended the initiative arguing that it protected the rights of immigrants. Non-governmental organizations, however, charged that the program had only increased the danger in travel. During 2015, an average of 522 migrants were detained daily. The highest number of apprehensions since 2005, according to Sin Fronteras. A report by the organization highlighted that migration figures were on the rise and that migration operations were beginning to appear in the 32 states of Mexico and not only in border areas.

Failed protocols

At noon on May 10, 2016, a Salvadoran migrant climbed onto the board of the basketball court at an immigration station in Chiapas and threw himself headfirst. He died minutes after being transferred to a private hospital. Days before committing suicide, he said that he was intimidated by gangs and feared for his life. He was waiting to be repatriated, but he did not want to return. After the death, the CNDH issued a recommendation to the INM stating that the foreigner had depression and anxiety that were not properly treated. “What happened showed that the migration station does not have an effective protocol for the detection, diagnosis and treatment of physical or mental illnesses, as well as a manual or procedure aimed at guaranteeing the ideal treatment of emergency cases,” it was stated. read in the commission report.

These types of failures coincide with the OIC reports. In several stations it was detected that there was no control of the medicines that were supplied to the sick. In Zacatecas, in the center of the country, it was found that the surveillance personnel kept a log, which was missing sheets, where the existence of medication was briefly recorded. In July 2018, shortages were detected in the medical inventories at the migration station in Puebla. In others there were not even doctors.

The belongings of some migrants were detained from them and were not returned to them when they left the centers. “Values ​​were found in five envelopes that were not delivered to the insured with an age of more than one year, despite the fact that these foreigners were already returned to their country of origin,” reads a November 2016 report from Zacatecas . Among the unreturned belongings were 18 cell phones, bills, rings, necklaces, glasses, bank cards and wallets.

These types of failures and human rights violations must be addressed because they can lead to worse situations, alerts Ana Lorena Delgadillo Pérez, director of the Foundation for Justice and the Democratic Rule of Law. “One of the things that seem most worrying to us, in light of what has just happened in Camargo (Tamaulipas) is how far complicity and corruption go within the INM,” he says. In this town of Tamaulipas, the authorities found 19 charred bodies, most of them migrants who were trying to reach the United States. At the scene there was another vehicle that had been secured by INM personnel and then released. State police participated in the massacre.

In 2016, the human rights body supervised ten stays where it interviewed medical personnel and detainees. The report revealed that in centers in the states of Guerrero, Michoacán, and Veracruz, the electrical installations were inadequate, there were not enough beds, the hygiene conditions were poor, there were no translators or interpreters, and the security officers were insufficient.

The OIC auditors’ findings point to the same flaws. In the tours that were made in the Veracruz delegation in 2018, an accumulation of garbage and cockroaches was found in the accommodation areas. There were also water leaks in the toilets and unsanitary conditions. The CNDH asked to give maintenance, since the sanitary capacity was not sufficient for the number of housed. “It should be monitored that the cleaning is carried out constantly, thereby guaranteeing a decent space,” says an audit from February of that year.

In the migratory stations of Yucatán, Veracruz, Aguascalientes and Sonora there were INM agents who continued working without having passed the control and confidence exams. In Veracruz, the internal body asked to explain why 46 officials who had not been certified continued to work. In several States, a deficient protection of official vehicles was also detected. In Aguascalientes, the cars lacked a circulation card, insurance policy, tenure payments, verification, and placement. These vehicles did not spend the night at the facilities, according to a 2017 report. The transfers of migrants between stations were carried out without controls.

The Ministry of Public Function (SFP) has opened a series of investigations for these irregularities. Between December 2018 and August 2020, the ministry issued 205 sanctions for abuse of authority, administrative negligence, improper exercise of functions, and non-compliance with its asset declarations. Among those sanctioned there are local delegates and sub-delegates, immigration agents, department heads and area directors. The most severe sanctions have been disqualifications, but fines and reprimands have also been issued. Although the INM was sought to rule on the OIC’s findings, a spokesperson for the institute mentioned that the internal organ’s investigations are independent and that it does not have any interference. The INM assured that the conditions of the migratory stations have improved.

Delgadillo Pérez, from the Foundation for Justice, believes that it is important to punish INM personnel who commit a crime and not just terminate them. The specialist considers that a control should be kept of the agents that have been removed. Within the INM, he affirms, there are corruption networks that operate in complicity with structures committed to human trafficking. “These networks manage to co-opt public servants who act with total impunity because they have not managed to be dismantled either by the General or the local Attorney General’s Office,” he reiterates. The lawyer emphasizes how important it is to have suitable profiles. He also regrets that with the change of government the way of looking at migration has not changed. It is still a security issue.

