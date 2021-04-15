Latin America, with 1.7 million inmates, is experiencing a nightmare due to the coronavirus pandemic that exacerbated its already dramatic prison crisis, where overcrowding, deplorable sanitary conditions and breaches of the law make these places a true time bomb.

One of the most dramatic cases is that of Brazil, which housed 755,274 prisoners until the end of 2019, a figure that places it as the third country with the largest population of this type in the world, only behind the United States and China.

The Brazilian system is for several human rights organizations one of the the “worst” by the overcrowding that, as expected, allowed the virus to feel at ease.

The virus behind bars

Official data indicate that, since covid-19 arrived in Latin America in February 2020, some 340 people have died from the virus in Brazil, among inmates and officials, and 67,262 have been infected.

In fact, the number of deaths from coronavirus in Brazilian prisons increased 190% in the first two months of 2021 compared to the last two months of 2020, according to the Government.

Thus, for example, between February 22 and March 22, the death rate rose by 17.6%, more than double that of a month before (8.4%) and, what is worse, the pandemic it is far from stopping in that nation, which is dangerously close to 14 million cases and 400,000 deaths from the deadly disease.

Bed bugs, mosquitoes and rats

Precisely, just in March 2020, when Latin America began the quarantine, the inmates of more than ten prisons in Colombia rioted to protest over overcrowding and the lack of elements to prevent contagion, a revolt that left 24 prisoners killed in the La Modelo prison in Bogotá and 107 wounded -76 inmates and 31 guards-.

Human Rights Watch called such deaths “intentional”, since “most of the gunshot wounds described in the autopsy reports” were “consistent” with having been “inflicted with intent to kill“.

Faced with these events, the National Prison Movement explained that the system lives in “precariousness”, a situation that has manifested itself in a “overcrowding of 53%” and in the “lack of water supply 24 hours a day; spread of bed bugs, mosquitoes, rats and pigeons, and the miserable cleaning conditions for common spaces “.

Relatives of prisoners surround the La Modelo prison in Bogotá. Photo: AFP

In this regard, the deputy director of Health of the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (Inpec), Martha Isabel Gómez, said that overcrowding “plays in favor of increasing the number of cases of contagion because there is less physical distancing and ventilation. “

Data provided by the official indicate that, until April 9, 2021, the prisons in Colombia had “25,475 infected people, of which 24,804 have recovered, 534 are in the process of recovery and 137 died“, within a total population of 98,020 inmates and an official overcrowding of 21.17%.

After the riots and to stop the advance of the virus, the Inpec trained the inmates on what is coronavirus, how it is spread and how to prevent it.

Also, visits were suspended, the entry of lawyers and inmates from the Police stations, the search for respiratory symptoms was intensified and they were isolated, and masks, soap and antiseptic products were delivered, which “allowed to have a control of the pandemic, “commented Gómez.

Ecuador: rivers of blood

Last February, Ecuador, which has 38,693 people deprived of liberty in 67 centers with capacity for 29,897 inmates, experienced its worst wave of prison violence in history, with a balance of 79 dead inmates and a score of wounded.

The crisis, which broke out simultaneously in four prisons, revealed not only chronic problems but also corruption.

A prisoner descends a wall during a riot at the Guayaquil jail. Photo: EFE

Experts on the subject such as the journalist Arturo Torres believe that those responsible for the massacre were “Los Choneros”, considered the armed wing of the Sinaloa Cartel and that the control of certain territories of Ecuador for the shipment of drugs abroad is disputed with the Mexican Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación.

Added to this are old evils such as the fact that there are only 1,500 guards out of the at least 7,000 required in the entire country.

For this reason, for Torres, the Ecuadorian prisons are a “terminal patient” to which the pandemic was added.

Members of the military work after a riot at the Center for the Deprivation of Liberty Zonal 8, in Guayaquil. Photo: Xinhua

Faced with this urgency and to prevent rivers of blood from flowing again, the Government implemented substitute measures for those who were serving sentences for minor crimes and managed to reduce overcrowding from 42% to 30%.

Central American prisons, virus nests

The detention centers of Central America, which for many are like having a nightmare awake, were covers of newspapers and magazines with the images of gang members from rival groups scrambled, sitting in a row, on the floor of the prison courtyards, with their heads shaved, their hands behind them and wearing only shorts and masks.

Until June 2020, the region accumulated almost a thousand infected prisoners, so the president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, Esmeralda Arosemena, warned that “prison structures do not allow meeting the minimum sanitary measures” in times of pandemic .

Arosemena specified that the problems of overcrowding and unhealthy they affect prisons throughout the continent and that, in the case of Central America, what happens in Panama is critical due to the “disproportionate impact” of the disease.

View of the El Turi prison, in Cuenca (Ecuador). Photo: EFE

In fact, only until last November there were 2,571 infections and 6 dead inmates among the almost 17,000 that the 19 Panamanian prisons have.

A World Prison Brief report also drew attention to El Salvador since that, which is one of the smallest nations in Latin America, is the second in the world, after the United States, with the highest rate of people in prison for every 100,000 inhabitants.

And, despite the fact that the population of El Salvador is only 6 million people, it has 39,274 inmates in prisons with a capacity of 27,093.

As of June 2 of last year, suspected covid-19 cases in Salvadoran prisons exceeded 1,000, with 142 confirmed.

“I was in El Salvador last December and they were deprived of liberty in provisional detention with an overcrowding of 900%” in a center, “there was no room there,” Arosemena commented, about a reality that, keeping the proportions, is repeated in Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua.

Paraguay tries to avoid the crisis

Throughout this pandemic year, Paraguay suffered several escape attempts and some riots, the last in the Tacumbú prison, in Asunción, last February, which resulted in seven deaths.

The Minister of Justice, Cecilia Pérez, indicated that these episodes do not respond to the health crisis but “to the scheme of violence” that the country is dragging “due to the prison emergency.”

Relatives of prisoners cry during a riot in an Ecuadorian prison. Photo: AP

However, Paraguay tried to provide an answer to the problems of overcrowding and, although no legislative amendment was achieved, the ministry purified 1,500 people who suffered from underlying diseases and older adults.

In this way, six prisoners and seven prison guards died in 2020 due to the virus, compared to the almost 200 deaths that the projections pointed out.

But, despite the effort, this April 12 the epidemiological closure of Tacumbú occurred after confirming two positive cases of coronavirus among inmates, which shows that the fight against overcrowding and the pandemic is far from being won in Latin American prisons.

The author is a journalist for EFE