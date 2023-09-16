A straight line just a few meters wide in the sea, in the middle of the port, traces a kind of imaginary border between the two realities of Lampedusa. On one side, there is a row of pleasure boats, their hulls bright and pristine white. In some, happy music is heard and tourists in swimsuits come and go without stopping with drinks in their hands. On the other, there is a pile of empty barges, some rusty metal and others wooden, all damaged and battered by the water. On this side, the sirens of the ambulances stand out and you can hear the hustle and bustle of the health workers and volunteers from humanitarian organizations who go from one place to another with emergency thermal blankets.

Migrant landings in Lampedusa, although they have reduced considerably in the last two days, do not stop. On Friday afternoon, dozens of migrants recently arrived on the island waited on the dock under a scorching sun, with an expression somewhere between despair and resignation, to receive assistance and be transferred to the reception center. Meanwhile, a ship of the Italian Armed Forces disembarked another large group that had been rescued at sea. After the peak of arrivals, the authorities are unable to count the arrivals. On the night of Thursday to Friday, just over 200 migrants arrived.

The authorities and dozens of volunteers are working overtime to recover normality, which still seems far away, after the records recorded in the middle of this week, when, in just four days, nearly 12,000 migrants arrived in Lampedusa across the sea. The small island, with barely 6,000 inhabitants and which is closer to Africa than to Italy, had never seen figures like this. “It is the highest value ever recorded. In four days, the same number of migrants has arrived in all of Italy as in all of 2019 (11,471),” says researcher Matteo Villa, researcher at the Institute for International Policy Studies (Ispi).

A group of migrants on an Italian Guardia di Finanza boat, on Friday in Lampedusa.

On Friday morning, as the Red Cross, which manages the reception in Lampedusa, explains to this newspaper, there were 3,800 people in the first reception center, designed to identify migrants and so that they spend the minimum possible time there, with a theoretical capacity of 400 guests. Throughout the day, authorities transferred some 2,500 migrants to other reception centers in Sicily and the peninsula. “The more than 130 workers and volunteers of the Italian Red Cross are doing beyond the impossible to guarantee the basic needs of guests,” underlines the president of the organization in Italy, Rosario Valastro. And he explains that on Thursday they distributed 5,000 meals for lunch and another 5,000 for dinner. “We are exhausted, but we remain operational. For us, people come first,” he says.

Riots during food distribution

The center has come close to collapse these days, when there was neither space nor enough food for so many people. At some points during the distribution of food, small crowds formed and the police charged against the migrants. Many had to ask for water and food directly from the inhabitants of Lampedusa who opened the doors of their homes and offered them a livelihood.

Mohamed, 15, from Gambia, takes shelter under the shade of a tree with his compatriots Ibrahim, 17, and Buhakar, 19. “It’s too hot,” he laments. The temperatures these days are around 30º in Lampedusa, but the feeling of sultry is greater due to the high humidity. The three carry water and food in a plastic bag that some neighbors on the island have given them.

“The people here are good, they have tried to help us,” says Mohamed timidly. He has been on the island for four days and although he is a minor and travels alone, the authorities have not yet managed his case to transfer him to a special reception center for unaccompanied minors. The three say that they crossed Mali and Algeria and spent about a month in Tunisia, where they lived a “nightmare,” before leaving for Italy, from Sfax. Mohamed would like to stay in Italy; Ibrahim wants to leave for Germany, and Buhakar, for France.

In the port, nearly two hundred migrants are crowded under tents that protect them from the sun while they wait for the boat to arrive that will take them to Sicily. Those who remain outside the shelter of the awnings protect themselves from the heat by placing wet towels on their heads. “I haven’t eaten for four days,” protests Mihaid, 23, from Liberia and who arrived in Lampedusa last Sunday from Tunisia. “It’s too hot here, this is frustrating, I’m happy to be in Europe, but I want to get out of here now,” he says. And he relates that he plans to stay in Italy and study, “maybe in Naples.” Red Cross volunteers distribute sandwiches and water before boarding and a few moments of tension are created when they think that once again there will not be food for everyone, but this time the reserves do arrive to feed the entire group.

The hustle and bustle is constant in Lampedusa. In the first reception center, fenced and guarded by the Italian army, police enter and leave, accompanying large groups of migrants. Some are taken to the buses that go to the port where they must board to other reception centers outside the island and others are escorted the other way to identify them at the center.

From a nearby hill you can see large groups of people wandering around the interior, some lining up to receive food or instructions, others sitting on the ground as best they can to rest, many taking shelter in the few shadows there are. Clothes hang from the windows of the structure, the murmur is constant and empty spaces are barely visible.

Several people rest on sun loungers placed outside the reception center on the Italian island of Lampedusa, this Friday.

Political tension

Outside the island, migratory tension has shaken politics and has crossed Italian borders. The Italian Government, headed by the far-right Giorgia Meloni, has recently allocated 45 million euros to Lampedusa to help the island manage the migration situation. But faced with such an exceptional rebound in arrivals, the lack of resources to deal with the situation is clear. The prime minister, elected a year ago on a promise to end mass migration, has asked Europe for help. Meloni has revealed, through a video message, that he has invited the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to travel with her to Lampedusa to verify the situation on the island.

The Italian Prime Minister has also announced that on Monday, in a Council of Ministers, her Government will approve new immigration measures, among them, the creation and expansion of new Identification and Expulsion Centers, the so-called Cies, for “illegal immigrants”, in words of Meloni, who has sent a message to migrants: “It is not advisable for you to trust yourself to human traffickers, who ask you for a lot of money and place you on precarious boats, because if you enter Italy illegally, you will be detained and repatriated.”

“Migration is a common challenge for the European Union that requires a collective response,” Meloni had also said after a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. He has called on his European partners for “greater commitment in the fight against human trafficking networks and an effective return policy.”

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has called on EU countries to show “a spirit of shared responsibility and solidarity with countries of arrival.” “We believe that the time has come for other countries, other states, other regions, to try to support the Italians and the people of Lampedusa,” said Matthew Saltmarsh, UNHCR spokesperson.

Support for Italy also comes from European institutions. “Italy has all our political support on the Lampedusa issue, we are working with Rome from a financial and operational point of view,” European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper told Italian public television, Rai. The spokesperson called for “solidarity” and “close collaboration” between member states, after Germany refused to receive more asylum seekers from Italy.

On the other hand, France has shown its willingness to collaborate with Italy to manage the migration emergency that has overwhelmed Lampedusa.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, who in the past has maintained tensions with Meloni over immigration, has made statements of unwavering support for Rome: “I want to say very sincerely to all our Italian friends that I believe it is the responsibility of the European Union, of the entire European Union, to be at the side of Italy.”

The Italian Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, explained that he had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Gérarld Darmanin, to address the issue. “Both agreed on the priority need to develop a strategy that aims to rapidly strengthen cooperation with the countries of origin, which can effectively influence the blocking of exits,” said the Italian minister. “We have agreed to work together within the European Union in the coming hours to firmly reinforce the prevention of migrant departures and the fight against human traffickers,” explained Darmanin.

The Italian vice president and leader of the far-right League has broken the conciliatory tone. “Europe doesn’t give a damn what happens in Lampedusa and Ventimiglia. So it is clear that in the last hours the Italian Government, guiltily left alone by a distracted Europe, has to solve the problem by itself”, he said. And he has charged against the German Government: “There are German institutions that give millions of euros to German NGOs to take migrants to Italy.”

