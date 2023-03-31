After the tragedy of Juarez Citywhere at least 39 people died in a fire at the local National Migration Institute (INM), the Bishop of Matamoros, Eugenio Andrés Lira Rugarcía, warned yesterday that the shelters for foreigners are saturated.

Although Lira said that the parish priests who work with the migrants They report that they are protected, the Mayor of Reynosa, the Morenista Carlos Peña, did not rule out that a drama similar to that of last Monday could occur.

The Bishop, whose diocese operates houses for migrants in Matamoros and Reynosa, pointed out that what happened in Ciudad Juárez should not be repeated and urged the authorities and citizens to guarantee respect for the human rights of foreigners.

“We have full hostels here (Matamoros) and from Reynosa,” Lira said, “but thank God several parish priests have lent rooms from their parishes and have received migrants seeking their safety, reaching out to those who need it most.”

Lira stressed that humanitarian asylum processes should be accelerated by USA.

Separately, the Mayor of Reynosa warned that there is hostels overcrowded and do not comply with Civil Protection regulations.

“We carry inspections and many of the centers (for migrants) do not comply with what is allowed,” said Peña.

“Civil Protection gets tired of helping them to comply,” he explained, “but very few can comply, not because they don’t want to, but because of their good heart they open the doors to everyone.

“If their maximum capacity is 200, they put in 500; if it is 2,000, they put in 3,000,” he added.

He recalled that between 2020 and 2021 Plaza La República was invaded by thousands of foreign migrants, who were overcrowded and had to intervene because they used electricity and stoves with gas tanks as “little devils”.

“Many are surprised by what happened in Juarez City“, said the morenista, “but those of us who live it know that it can happen at any moment due to the difficult situation that they are going through and because of the immigration laws that are not sensitive.

“The circumstances are very complex,” he added, “to tell you that Juárez cannot happen in any other part of the country would be telling you lies.”