London Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared an emergency in the city due to the threat of overcrowding in hospitals amid the coronavirus epidemic. He wrote about this on Twitter.

“The threat that the virus creates for our city has brought us to the point of crisis. One in 30 Londoners now has COVID-19, the tweet said. “If we don’t take immediate action, our health service could overheat and more people will die.”

The announcement of an emergency or “major incident” means an event or situation with significant consequences, including a risk to human life. They require special measures taken by one or more departments in charge of emergency services, specifies RIA News…

The mayor of the British capital wrote a letter to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson with requests on behalf of the city authorities and heads of London boroughs to increase financial support for Londoners who cannot work due to forced self-isolation.

Khan also asked to provide information on vaccinations every day, close churches and introduce a mask regime on the street, including in lines at shops and other crowded places.

“Londoners continue to make huge sacrifices, and today I beg them to stay at home and not go out unless absolutely necessary,” the mayor wrote.