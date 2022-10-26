Residents of the Lomas de Sotelo neighborhood, in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office in Mexico City, found five abandoned dogs, in overcrowding and with lack of foodat an address in that locality.

According to reports, for months the neighbors they had already reported the casehowever, they did so again due to an odor in the area, which they said may have been caused by the death of one of the dogs.

The rescue was carried out after the neighbors insisted on another citizen complaint, in which they reported on the smell that emanated in the apartment where the puppies were, and according to testimonies, the owner only came to feed them once a week.

It should be noted that the neighbors stressed the late response and action of the authorities to address the case.

Through social networks, images of a dog of the Saint Bernard breed who was stuck in the balcony structure of the Tata Lázaro Housing Unit apartment, located on Lomas de Sotelo Avenue, Colonia 10 de Abril.

The first reports indicated that there were five puppies in the house but only four of them could be observed, so neighbors believed that the smell of the building was caused by the death of one of the canines, however, the rescue of the five.

Currently, Mexico is positioned as the first place in Latin America with the largest number of homeless dogs and the third place in animal abuse internationally.

In this matter, between 2020 and 2022, the Citizen Council for Security and Justice of Mexico City has counted more than 17,600 reports of animal abuseOf that figure, 87% is related to dogs.

Last July, within the framework of Dog Day, the agency reported that among the reasons for the reports are lack of food with 14.7%, physical aggression in 13.4%, keeping animals tied up with 12.3% and abandonment with 8.8 percent.

