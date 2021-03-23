British studios Team 17 and Ghost Town Games have enjoyed great success thanks to their iconic cooking video game, whose gameplay is truly addictive. To continue enjoying and reaping the title, the studios now launch Overcooked! All You Can Eat, a complete compilation that is now available for Xbox Series X / S.
This has been announced through their social networks and with a very interesting trailer, which shows us some of the new features that come with this version of the game. It should be noted that this version, already available in the Microsoft Store, is fully optimized for Xbox Series X / S, managing to offer a stable game in 4K at 60 fps.
Overcooked! All You Can Eat is now available for Xbox
As we can see in the trailer, the game offers many new features that will undoubtedly make us enjoy the title much more. This remake of Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 contains the more than 200 levels from both games (including downloadable content), seven new kitchens, three new chefs, and a completely revamped assist mode. All of this, rebuilt in 4K and running at a steady 60 fps.
For the first time in the series, the mode has been introduced cross-platform multiplayer, allowing players to enjoy all levels online with other players around the world, regardless of the platform they use. In this way, the studies claim to have a good flow number and fast matchmaking for online games.
Along with over 80 playable chefs on offer, The dire food connoisseur and Swedish chef from Disney’s The Muppets will be available to download for free until April 30. The above, as a benefit to all Overcooked! All You Can Eat, by account The Gaming Ground.
As if that weren’t enough, Overcooked! All You Can Eat also includes several improvements in terms of accessibility and assistance mode, which add the option of increase level times, scores awarded for each meal, lengthen recipe times, and the ability to disable order expiration. Plus, they include chef-friendly indicators for colorblind, a scalable user interface, and the ability to enable dyslexia-friendly text.
Overcooked! All You Can Eat is available now for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. All players who already own any of the previous versions, will be able to opt for a 15% discount on Overcooked! All You Can Eat from March 23 to April 11.
