Overcooked! All You Can Eat will launch for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 23rd March priced £ 30 / $ 40 / € 40.

This is the full-fat compilation of everything the party game series has offered across Overcooked 1 and 2, plus a little bit more, all on one plate. It first arrived for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S last year.

Content-wise, all versions are the same – the package delivers more than 200 levels, 80 chefs, new achievements and more accessibility options.

