Next week, Sonic arrives at full speed.

Epic Games Store has been giving away very good games for several weeks to add titles to our digital library of the platform. Give one or two free games every Thursday is a blessed custom that has not been lacking since its inception, and that has served the company to increase its number of registered users. Having recently downloaded games like NBA 2K21 or Control, now we have news twice.

Overcooked 2 is one of the funniest proposals to play in companyWe can now download totally free and stay forever Overcooked! 2, one of the highest rated cooperative and competitive games in recent years. You can taste both in your local and online co-op for four players, in order to cook and prepare dishes as quickly as possible, avoiding obstacles along the way.

We can also do it at zero cost with Hell is Other Demons, an indie action and shooter game with roguelite elements in which we will have to face demons and huge bosses in a hand-drawn world.

In addition, we also know what free games we can get from next week with the Epic Games Store. The highlight will be Sonic Mania, which recalls the classic titles of the SEGA blue hedgehog with new levels and challenges to overcome at full speed. And speaking of speed, we can also get hold of Horizon Chase Turbo, a car game that recreates the driving titles of the 80s and 90s.

