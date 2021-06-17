Overcooked! 2 is free to download from the Epic Games Store.

The panicky culinary party game is free on Epic’s store now until 4pm UK time on 24th June. It normally costs £ 19.99.

“While not the most ambitious sequel, Overcooked 2 still ranks among the best couch co-op has to offer,” kitchen master Johnny Chiodini wrote, recommending the game in Eurogamer’s Overcooked! 2 review.

Indie action-platformer Hell is Other Demons is also free this week. That normally costs £ 7.99.

Next week, Sonic Mania and Horizon Chase Turbo get the freebie treatment.