Excellent news for gamers of Pc. The Epic Games Store is currently giving away a couple of games among which are Hell is other Demons‘ Y ‘Overcooked! two‘the fun cooking game of Ghost town games Y Team 17.

If you would like this game to be yours, all you have to do is enter the Epic Games Store or make an account on the site, if you don’t have one, and claim it. But hurry because it will only be free until June 24. This way you will save 329 pesos, which is what it normally costs.

What is Overcooked! two?

Maybe you are one of those who does not know ‘Overcooked! two‘and you’re wondering why you should turn it down. Well, even if you’ve read that it’s a cooking game, don’t let that keep you from it. Here you take control of some chefs who must embark on an adventure to save the kingdom of the King Onion who is threatened by the terrible Demon Bread.

The premise is somewhat ridiculous but it allows you to see the kind of game you will find in ‘Overcooked! two‘. The adventure of these chefs will take you to prepare various dishes in kitchens that are increasing in difficulty. In some you will be in hot air balloons in constant movement, in streets where you can even be run over or in magic castles where the ingredients move on their own and you must use portals to reach them.

Although you can play ‘Overcooked! two‘on your own, we recommend that you do it accompanied. You can play up to four players simultaneously and believe us when we say that it can really become very chaotic but very fun game sessions. You can also choose if you compete against each other or if you fight together against him. Demon Bread.

Currently the saga has 3 installments. So if you download Overcooked! 2 and you love it, you will still have other options to continue playing new levels with new characters. Not counting its downloadable content.

