Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 00:17



“We will comply”, assured the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, yesterday in relation to the conclusion of the mobility works in the most central area of ​​Murcia, to enable both “a return to normality” of the city with the start of the course as to facilitate the pilgrimage for the descent of the Virgen de la Fuensanta, which will take place tomorrow. This is the term that the Consistory had set and whose compliance the councilor will verify first-hand today. Thus, it is expected that the mayor will travel this morning, next to the shelves of the Patron, the itinerary that she must cover tomorrow through the Carmen neighborhood, to sign that there is no obstacle.

Precisely on Monday and in relation to these works, from the Murcia Lab collective they denounced the “improvisation and lack of transparency” of the municipal government in relation to the project that is being carried out in El Carmen and indicated that “they will denounce a possible breach of the agreement signed for the receipt of European funds. Yes, the works undertaken in Gran Vía and Avenida de la Constitución comply with what was established in the initial project, which already showed yesterday the final configuration of the new bus and bike lanes.

It will allow the auction of the works in El Carmen – yesterday the Alameda de Colón was already paved – a pilgrimage going down, after which the Orchards, the Fica Amusement Fair and the innovative 30-meter panoramic Ferris wheel will be inaugurated. is installing in the San Francisco Plan. It will begin to rotate with a fireworks show enlivened by Dj Don Fluor. Ballesta also announced that the attraction will have a special pass on the day of the Pilgrimage up, from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.