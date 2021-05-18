Beat the past It has been recorded since the beginning of April in Mexico. The successful franchise is already in its third installment after the success of the previous ones: Overcome fear Y Overcome heartbreak.

The story has actresses like Angelique Boyer, Erika Buenfil, Arantza ruiz Y Ana Paula Martinez among its protagonists. The new telenovela will follow the same line of the two previous productions, so again it will have four women as protagonists.

Unlike previous deliveries, the new production of Rosy ocampo will address, among other topics, the digital lynching, social media abuse and abortion.

When does Overcome the Past premiere?

The production of Rosy ocampo does not yet have an official release date on The stars. Everything indicates that the story would begin to air in the second half of 2021 in both Mexico and the United States if there is no setback.

What is Overcoming the Past about?

Rosy Ocampo told, in an interview with Televisa Espectáculos, that the new melodrama presents “more modern themes that have to do with the digital part.” “It would seem that they are for younger people, but with the pandemic older people, who were little familiar with it, have already become more digital. That is one of the anchor themes that we are going to be dealing with in Winning the Past ”, the producer announced.

“Each one of them has an experience that in some way has marked her or is marking her that has to do with an issue of digital lynching, be it some photos that were circulated with the boyfriend, or a video taken out of context that it also makes her look like something else that she is not and ends up affecting her professional career or a video that is not even hers but is from someone very close to her and ends up affecting her, “added Pedro A. Rodríguez, one of the writers, in a live broadcast on Instagram.

Four women will open the doors of their home for you to learn about their life stories. Get to know them soon at #VencerElPasado for #The stars! pic.twitter.com/NxtVQW1VAd – Rosy Ocampo (@RosyOcampo) May 14, 2021

Who are the actors and characters in Overcome the Past?

The soap opera retains some of the actors from past installments of Vencer, but new appearances are also included in the cast.

Angelique Boyer as Renata

Erika Buenfil as Carmen

Arantza Ruiz as Mariluz

Ana Paula Martínez as Danna

Valentina Buzzurro as Gemma Corona

Andrés Vásquez as Dimitri “Dimi”[9]

Beatriz Moreno as Doña Efigenia “Efi” Cruz

Carlos Bonavides as Father Antero

Claudia Álvarez as Ariadna López Hernández

Jade Fraser as Cristina Duran

Andrea Locord as Norma

Gabriela Nunez as Zoila

Elías Toscano as Benito

Miguel Martinez as Erik

Cruz Rendel as Eleazar

Fer Manzano Moctezuma as José

Nacho Guadalupe as Gaudencio

Cynthia Alesco as Ana

Roberto Blandón as Heriberto

Sebastián Poza as Ulises

André de Regil as Oliver

Leticia Perdigón as Sonia

Matías Novoa as Claudio

Africa Zavala as Fabiola

Gabriela Rivero as Brenda

Leonardo Daniel as Lisandro

Manuel ‘Flaco’ Ibáñez as Camilo

Luis Curiel as Rodrigo

Otto Sirgo as Eusébio

Diego Olivera as Lucio

Horacio Pancheri as Alonso

Ferdinando Valencia as Javier

Trailer Overcome the Past

Beating the Past does not yet have an official trailer to date. However, the production company has used social networks to give brief previews of the filming or announce the cast that will give life to this story.

You can also see some sequences and images in the different publications through twitter

Soon you will be able to know the stories of these great women in #VencerElPasado! Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/eN7aqYynbv – Rosy Ocampo (@RosyOcampo) May 12, 2021