Beat the past It has been recorded since the beginning of April in Mexico. The successful franchise is already in its third installment after the success of the previous ones: Overcome fear Y Overcome heartbreak.
The story has actresses like Angelique Boyer, Erika Buenfil, Arantza ruiz Y Ana Paula Martinez among its protagonists. The new telenovela will follow the same line of the two previous productions, so again it will have four women as protagonists.
Unlike previous deliveries, the new production of Rosy ocampo will address, among other topics, the digital lynching, social media abuse and abortion.
When does Overcome the Past premiere?
The production of Rosy ocampo does not yet have an official release date on The stars. Everything indicates that the story would begin to air in the second half of 2021 in both Mexico and the United States if there is no setback.
What is Overcoming the Past about?
Rosy Ocampo told, in an interview with Televisa Espectáculos, that the new melodrama presents “more modern themes that have to do with the digital part.” “It would seem that they are for younger people, but with the pandemic older people, who were little familiar with it, have already become more digital. That is one of the anchor themes that we are going to be dealing with in Winning the Past ”, the producer announced.
“Each one of them has an experience that in some way has marked her or is marking her that has to do with an issue of digital lynching, be it some photos that were circulated with the boyfriend, or a video taken out of context that it also makes her look like something else that she is not and ends up affecting her professional career or a video that is not even hers but is from someone very close to her and ends up affecting her, “added Pedro A. Rodríguez, one of the writers, in a live broadcast on Instagram.
Four women will open the doors of their home for you to learn about their life stories. Get to know them soon at #VencerElPasado for #The stars! pic.twitter.com/NxtVQW1VAd
– Rosy Ocampo (@RosyOcampo) May 14, 2021
Who are the actors and characters in Overcome the Past?
The soap opera retains some of the actors from past installments of Vencer, but new appearances are also included in the cast.
- Angelique Boyer as Renata
- Erika Buenfil as Carmen
- Arantza Ruiz as Mariluz
- Ana Paula Martínez as Danna
- Valentina Buzzurro as Gemma Corona
- Andrés Vásquez as Dimitri “Dimi”[9]
- Beatriz Moreno as Doña Efigenia “Efi” Cruz
- Carlos Bonavides as Father Antero
- Claudia Álvarez as Ariadna López Hernández
- Jade Fraser as Cristina Duran
- Andrea Locord as Norma
- Gabriela Nunez as Zoila
- Elías Toscano as Benito
- Miguel Martinez as Erik
- Cruz Rendel as Eleazar
- Fer Manzano Moctezuma as José
- Nacho Guadalupe as Gaudencio
- Cynthia Alesco as Ana
- Roberto Blandón as Heriberto
- Sebastián Poza as Ulises
- André de Regil as Oliver
- Leticia Perdigón as Sonia
- Matías Novoa as Claudio
- Africa Zavala as Fabiola
- Gabriela Rivero as Brenda
- Leonardo Daniel as Lisandro
- Manuel ‘Flaco’ Ibáñez as Camilo
- Luis Curiel as Rodrigo
- Otto Sirgo as Eusébio
- Diego Olivera as Lucio
- Horacio Pancheri as Alonso
- Ferdinando Valencia as Javier
Trailer Overcome the Past
Beating the Past does not yet have an official trailer to date. However, the production company has used social networks to give brief previews of the filming or announce the cast that will give life to this story.
You can also see some sequences and images in the different publications through twitter
Soon you will be able to know the stories of these great women in #VencerElPasado! Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/eN7aqYynbv
– Rosy Ocampo (@RosyOcampo) May 12, 2021
Cinemas and series, latest news:
.
#Overcome #release #date #trailer #episodes #cast #characters #soap #opera
Leave a Reply