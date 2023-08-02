‘Vencer la culpa’, with just 26 chapters, is beginning to attract the attention of the audience with the story of Paloma, Manuela, Amanda and Yaneli, four women united by a common goal: to find Dulce. In the process, they will encounter many difficulties, one of them, according to the progress of episode 27, will be the fight for custody of her daughter that Manuela will have to face against Leandro. Gabriel Soto’s character will even threaten her and try to intimidate her to achieve her goal. Will he be able to get it or will justice be on the side of Julieta’s mother?

In this note, we present our complete guide to watching the Mexican telenovela ‘Overcome guilt’ from TelevisaUnivision.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 27 of ‘Overcoming guilt’

When is ‘Overcoming guilt’ released, chapter 27?

episode 27 of ‘Overcome guilt’ opens TODAY, Tuesday August 1, 2023. Although it has little time on the air, the Mexican telenovela has managed to capture the audience, which does not miss any chapter of the production directed by Benjamin Cann and Fernando Nesme. This is the fifth installment of the ‘Overcoming’ franchise, which is made up of the novels ‘Overcoming fear’ (2020), ‘Overcoming heartbreak’ (2020), ‘Overcoming the past’ (2021) and ‘Overcoming absence ‘ (2022).

Where to see ‘Overcome guilt’?

The soap opera created by Pedro Armando Rodriguez and Gerardo Perez Zermeno It was broadcast for the first time on June 26, 2023 and is part of the prime time of the Las Estrellas channel. The chapters are broadcast at 8:30 p.m. in Mexico, while in Peru they can be seen an hour later, that is, at 9:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the channel’s television signalThe starsyou can tune‘Overcome guilt’LIVE and ONLINE viaVIX+the official streaming service ofTelevisaUnivision, which is only available in the United States and Mexico. Also, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the website of The stars.

What is ‘Overcoming Guilt’ about?

The Mexican soap opera ‘Vencer la culpa’ portrays the lives of four women: Paloma (Claudia Martín), Manuela (Gabriela de la Garza), Amanda (María Sorté) and Yaneli (Romina Poza), whose destinies intertwine when a young woman who does not they knew deeply, Dulce, mysteriously disappears. They try to overcome the guilt for the event, among other reasons.

After Dulce’s disappearance, Yaneli is tormented by the doubt that her brother was involved, so she decides to investigate. This is how she meets Paloma, Manuela and Amanda, who come together to look for the young woman without imagining that they will have to overcome multiple obstacles to solve the mystery. Over the course of the adventure, they build a strong friendship that helps each face and overcome their own guilt. Together, they discover that sisterhood is their greatest strength.

Claudia Martín, Gabriela de la Garza, María Sorté and Romina Poza star in ‘Overcoming guilt’. Photo: Televisa-Univision

