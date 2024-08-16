The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has warned electric bike users of the risks of not adhering to safety and prevention measures, noting that “overcharging” beyond full capacity is a major cause of fire accidents.

The Authority directed the need to follow instructions to avoid electric bike fires, which are: avoiding overcharging them by making sure not to leave the battery charging for long periods after it reaches full capacity, disconnecting the charger as soon as charging is complete, using only original chargers or those approved by the manufacturer, avoiding unreliable chargers, charging bikes in safe, well-ventilated places away from flammable materials, and not charging without supervision.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has enhanced its efforts in the field and digitally through its official accounts on social media, to warn of the causes of fires, educate motorcyclists of all types, prevent injuries in the event of failure to wear protective clothing, and provide guidance and advice on first aid in various cases.

In recent years, the use of electric bicycles has spread among different segments of the public, while the relevant authorities in the country have stressed the need to set restrictions and regulations for driving these bicycles and to adhere to safety guidelines and accident prevention.

International fire safety surveys have shown that if an electric bike battery is supplied with too much voltage, it may cause a fire. If an electric bike battery catches fire, it can destroy a room in minutes. Electric bike and e-scooter drivers are also at risk of such a fire unintentionally, as a result of using incompatible chargers.

Studies have stressed the need to always use the original charger for electric bikes, and to purchase it from a reliable source, warning against purchasing counterfeit chargers online.

In a related context, the Ministry of Interior’s statistics on traffic accidents, according to vehicle type for the year 2023, revealed a decline in deaths from electric bicycle accidents, as the number of electric bicycle accidents reached 20 accidents, resulting in one death and 20 injuries.

During 2022, 32 electric bike accidents were recorded, resulting in 41 injuries and one death.

The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, launched its first unified traffic campaign for the year 2024, at the beginning of this year, under the slogan “Safe Driving for Motorcyclists”, which aimed to enhance traffic awareness among this category, by emphasizing the need to adhere to instructions and follow the necessary guidelines for traffic safety on the roads to preserve lives and property, and achieve safe driving to reduce the occurrence of accidents and serious injuries.

The Ministry of Interior stated that its campaign comes within the framework of its continuous efforts to spread awareness and traffic culture among drivers of motorcycles, electric bikes and bicycles, with the aim of reducing wrong phenomena and behaviors, and giving all road users their right to use it to achieve the highest levels of safety, and raise the level of commitment to traffic regulations and laws.

For its part, the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police carried out field and digital traffic awareness campaigns targeting electric bike users, calling on their drivers to adhere to six important rules to maintain their safety and the safety of others by wearing a protective helmet and a reflective vest, using the designated bike lanes in the direction of traffic, adhering to the specified speed limits, avoiding carrying a passenger or any heavy weights that may cause them to lose their balance, not using dual headphones, and respecting traffic rules.

