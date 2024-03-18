Solar panels are in demand, more and more of them are being sold and yet the largest manufacturer of solar panels in the world has to lay off staff. How is that possible? Overcapacity: many more factories and production lines have been built than there is demand.

The Chinese Longi Green Energy Technology, the largest manufacturer of solar panels in the world, is in that bind. At its peak, the company employed around 80,000 people last year, Bloomberg news agency estimates. Now Longi is said to be planning to lay off almost a third of his staff, Bloomberg reported Monday based on anonymous insiders.

The company itself called that message incorrect in a response and said it wants to lay off 5 percent of its staff. That would still involve thousands of people. Longi started the round of layoffs in November but would now like to accelerate it, according to Bloomberg.

Prices of solar panels have fallen sharply

Longi's round of layoffs is indicative of a sector where there is fierce competition. Other manufacturers also struggle with overcapacity. The demand for solar panels has grown rapidly in recent years, but production capacity has grown even faster. As a result, the price of solar panels will have fallen sharply in 2023.

Longi's profit fell 44 percent to $350 million in the third quarter of last year. But the low price of solar panels is fueling demand again and Longi itself seems financially healthy enough to weather the problems in the market, analysts from Bloomberg Intelligence expect.

The cheap Chinese solar panels lead to complaints from politicians in Brussels and the United States. China dominates solar panel production; more than 80 percent of global production comes from China, reports the Financial Times. But Europe and the US want to become leaders in the technologies needed to combat climate change, such as batteries and electric cars.

In solar panels, China seems to have won the battle, partly thanks to government subsidies, but Brussels and the US are considering supporting their own solar panel manufacturers now that the American and European markets are flooded with cheap Chinese solar panels.

The Netherlands is a major importer of solar panels, mainly from China. In 2022, the Netherlands was even the largest importer of solar panels in the world, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics. The Netherlands was also the largest importer of Chinese solar panels. The United States was in second place in 2022, but hardly imported panels from China.

The Netherlands has the most solar panels per capita in the world. This is partly thanks to the lucrative netting scheme for consumers, a financial advantage for owners of solar panels that the outgoing government wanted to slowly abolish. The Senate recently blocked this abolition.

Despite this large import, the Netherlands also wants to stimulate its own solar panel industry. Last year, the National Growth Fund decided to invest 412 million euros in a Dutch solar panel project under certain conditions.