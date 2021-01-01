GENEVA / BEIJING / AMSTERDAM / (dpa-AFX) – After the approval of the corona vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer, the World Health Organization also gave the green light for use in several countries. On New Year’s Eve, the preparation received emergency approval, as the WHO announced in Geneva. Company boss Ugur Sahin told the “Spiegel” that he expected clarity about the further production quantities by the end of January.

“We are trying to win new cooperation partners who produce for us. But it is not as if specialized factories all over the world were standing idle that could produce vaccines of the required quality overnight,” said the 55- Yearlings. The WHO urged a fair distribution of the vaccine in all countries of the world.

With Sinopharm, a pharmaceutical manufacturer in China has for the first time received approval for the widespread use of a corona vaccine. The data showed that the preparation met the relevant standards of the WHO and the National Food and Drug Administration, it said in an official statement.

With the WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL), UN organizations can now buy and distribute the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer. Likewise, countries that do not have their own capacity for such scientific tests can grant approval in their country based on the preparatory work of the WHO. Like the regulatory authorities in individual countries, the UN organization examines scientific studies on new drugs or vaccines and weighs up the risks involved in their use.

The Biontech / Pfizer vaccine meets all WHO safety and efficacy requirements. “The benefit of a mission to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic outweighs the possible risks,” said the WHO. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended provisional approval for the EU shortly before Christmas, and the EU Commission granted it shortly afterwards.

The vaccine from the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is now in use in other countries. In Argentina, the drug authority registration issued, according to its own information, an emergency registration limited to one year for the sale of the drug against a prescription.

The Central American Medicines Agency in El Salvador said it had granted emergency approval to import, distribute and use this vaccine. When the preparation was to be expected and how many doses they should receive, it was initially unclear for both countries. The vaccine “Sputnik V” from Russia is already being administered in Argentina, and the same applies to Guinea in West Africa.

The EU drug agency EMA is currently examining Astrazeneca’s drug in the so-called rolling review process. The manufacturers will gradually submit data to speed up the testing and, if necessary, approval of the vaccine. Unlike in Great Britain, in Europe there is no emergency approval, but a conditional market approval – with all associated protective measures, controls and obligations, announced the EMA, based in Amsterdam.

Overall, however, it looks “not rosy” with regard to the available vaccines against Covid-19, “because there are no other approved vaccines and we have to fill this gap with our vaccine,” said Biontech boss Sahin to “Spiegel”. Therefore, they are working with the US partner Pfizer to explore the possibilities for increased production of their own preparation.

He was surprised that the EU had ordered vaccines from several manufacturers that were still being developed. “There was the assumption that many other companies would come with vaccines. Apparently the impression was: We’ll get enough, it won’t be that bad, and we have that under control,” said Sahin.

In China, Sinopharm’s vaccine has been given “conditional approval,” according to a Beijing announcement. In the future, the durability and protective effect of the vaccine immunity would have to be monitored continuously. Sinopharm announced on Wednesday that its vaccine should offer more than 79 percent protection against Covid-19 (79.34 percent). This information has been confirmed by the authorities.

In China itself, there are three other companies in addition to Sinopharm with Anhui Zhifei Longcom, CanSino, and Sinovac that are in the final phase of vaccine development. China had set the goal of being able to bring 600 million cans onto the market by the end of the year. Most recently, there was talk in state media of wanting to vaccinate 50 million Chinese by mid-February. /Nif/DP/zb