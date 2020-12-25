FRANKFURT / BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – IG Metall wants to have a say in the technological restructuring of German industry in order to secure as many jobs as possible. In the collective bargaining negotiations that have just begun for around 3.8 million employees, the union is not only demanding four percent more money, but also so-called future collective agreements and intelligent options for reducing working hours. Corona has accelerated modernization.

The employees were alarmed and looked to the future with great concern, said the first chairman of the union, Jörg Hofmann, of the German press agency. “Many feel a high level of uncertainty. Experiences from the pandemic are mixed up with the perception of the economic crisis and structural changes. But the implementation of climate protection goals also leads many to the question: What does this mean for me and my professional prospects?”

The union boss gave the companies bad marks for answering these questions: “Unfortunately, one of the constants in our employee surveys since 2013 is that a large proportion of up to 50 percent of employees are unable to identify the strategy of their company. That’s frightening. We have to continue to interfere, we have to continue to challenge the companies. “

The new president of the employers’ association Gesamtmetall, Stefan Wolf, points out the production losses in the pandemic year 2020. While the automotive industry is now recovering, other sectors continue to struggle, particularly engineering, shipbuilding and aircraft construction. “We are looking at sales declines of 15 to 30 percent for the current year.” Compared to the peak year 2018, around 20 million fewer vehicles were produced by car manufacturers worldwide.

In this situation there is nothing to distribute, said Wolf. Wages in the metal and electrical industries are already very high. “We have too high a cost burden”. “In such a situation, you might have to come to the conclusion that there is no room for maneuver, but that we are working urgently to increase sales again and possibly also to secure jobs. But that cannot go beyond any assurances.” Jobs are only guaranteed by success with customers.

IG Metall, on the other hand, demands binding agreements on technologies, investments and jobs. You don’t start from scratch with future collective agreements, said the unionist Hofmann. “We already have a number of contracts in which future products and processes, including investments and employment effects, are described in detail. This ranges from Volkswagen (Volkswagen (VW) vz) with the systematic switch to electromobility that has just started, to smaller companies who have their own ideas about their future. “

IG Metall wants to reduce working hours in companies with economic difficulties. “Employers and works councils have the same interest in keeping skilled workers,” Hofmann said. The four-day week offers an alternative to reducing working hours where short-time work is not possible or makes no sense. “Those who work shorter hours are more productive,” said the unionist.

Overall metal president Wolf warned of possible warning strikes by the metal workers, which are possible from March. They are “sand in the gears” of the restarting branch. Hofmann, on the other hand, was optimistic: “I am glad that we have two months to negotiate for the first time in the new year.” He sees some positive approaches from the previous talks in spring 2020. There they have already talked about future collective agreements, short-time work benefits or taking over the trained ./ceb/maa/DP/zb