DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) – After a sharp increase in new corona infections, NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) has urgently appealed to people’s common sense. “If we do everything right now, there will be no second lockdown,” said Laschet on Sunday. People would have to make sacrifices on vacation trips and private celebrations so that schools and daycare centers can stay open and public life does not come to a standstill again. He announced stricter regulations for celebrations. The current development is “worrying,” said Laschet. Among other things, Cologne and Essen have been risk areas since the weekend.

“Many have become too frivolous,” criticized Laschet after a hastily convened special session of the state cabinet. For days, NRW has had the highest infection rates of all German territorial states. Nationwide, according to official figures from Sunday, 34.1 people per 100,000 inhabitants were infected with the virus in seven days.

“Everyone who has something to celebrate at the moment should refrain from doing this in these times. We must all be careful now,” warned Laschet. NRW will therefore ban private celebrations in restaurants with more than 50 guests – regardless of whether the celebration takes place in a region particularly affected by the coronavirus or not. Such government regulations cannot be implemented for celebrations at home.

He appealed to holidaymakers to “generally refrain from traveling during the autumn holidays and to stay at home as far as possible within Germany”. On the other hand, he assessed the ban on accommodation for guests from risk regions in many holiday regions as being critical. “If a lot of places in Germany are risk areas, the question of who is allowed to travel from where to where is actually of secondary importance.”

The Prime Minister took young people’s particular responsibility, because there are currently a particularly large number of corona cases in the age group of 20 to 29 year olds in North Rhine-Westphalia. “It is also a duty of solidarity for young people not to just think about themselves,” warned Laschet. Because they could easily infect their parents and grandparents, who usually have to struggle with the consequences of Covid 19 disease much more than the boys themselves.

In fact, according to the authorities, it was often party hotspots that drove up the important figure of new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. Nine districts and independent cities in North Rhine-Westphalia were above the important corona warning level of 50 on Sunday and are therefore considered a risk area. The front runner was Herne with 86.3 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. Hagen (71.0), Wuppertal (60.5) and Cologne (59.7) were also well above the important 50 threshold. Hamm, Essen, the Recklinghausen district, the Unna district and the city of Solingen are also affected. Some large cities such as Düsseldorf, Duisburg and Dortmund remained just below the warning level. Nationwide, 50,000 people are currently in quarantine.

Regions with more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days are obliged to impose further restrictions on public life. In Cologne, for example, alcohol is no longer allowed to be consumed in the streets and squares after 10 p.m., and there is a ban on alcohol sales at party hotspots on weekends. People have to wear masks in pedestrian zones. Among other things, Essen tightened the rules for funerals.

In order to end the patchwork of regional regulations, the state government now wants to uniformly specify which restrictions on public life apply in Corona hotspots. As soon as a district or an independent city in NRW exceeds the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, only up to five people from different households should be allowed to meet there in public. In addition, the opening times of bars and restaurants are to be restricted in this case.

Nationwide there should also be more tests in old people’s and nursing homes. If there are more than 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a municipality within seven days, all residents and the staff of the old people’s and nursing homes there would be tested once for the virus.

Opposition leader Thomas Kutschaty accused Laschet of acting too late and not resolutely enough. “It is high time for a real plan to avoid a second lockdown,” said the SPD parliamentary group leader. Among other things, he called for more corona tests in daycare centers and schools as well as increased mask controls in public transport. / Mhe / DP / he