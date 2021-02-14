BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – A few hours after it came into force, the stricter entry regulations at the borders with the Czech Republic and Austria were already relaxed on Sunday. Commuters with important tasks in systemically important industries should now travel to Germany after all, said the Federal Ministry of the Interior. “We take a pragmatic approach wherever possible,” emphasized Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU). The automotive industry still fears production downtimes, for example because supplies do not arrive on time.

The aim of the border controls is to curb the introduction of more contagious variants of the coronavirus across the border. Both in the Czech Republic and in the Austrian state of Tyrol, these variants are much more common than in Germany. For this reason, only Germans and foreigners with a residence and residence permit in Germany are currently allowed to enter the affected areas. Exceptions were initially made for doctors, nurses and geriatric nurses as well as truck drivers and seasonal agricultural workers.

On the night of Sunday, the controls started quietly and did not cause traffic jams or long waiting times. “On a weekday, when commuters try to enter, the situation will certainly be different,” said a spokesman for the Passau border police in the morning. According to the Federal Police Headquarters, 2,202 people had been turned away at the German-Austrian and German-Czech borders by the afternoon (3 p.m.).

In the future, commuters who are needed to maintain the functionality of their businesses in systemically important sectors should now also be allowed to enter. You must have your employment contract with you up to and including Tuesday. According to this, the states of Bavaria and Saxony are said to have defined companies as systemically relevant and issued individual certificates that are to be presented at the border.

Many companies feared that they would not be able to produce as usual on Monday. According to the latest figures from the Federal Employment Agency (BA), 22,000 Czechs and 9,600 Austrians work in Bavaria alone, many of them in the manufacturing sector. Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said that the exceptional sectors should include water and electricity companies or food production. However, the prerequisite for the entry of employees is a negative test that is no longer than 48 hours old, and they must also register digitally before entering the country.

The auto industry still fears problems – especially because a current corona test is also required for truck drivers. “This new test requirement for truck drivers cannot be implemented at such short notice,” explained the industry association VDA. Because the measures would have come at such short notice, the factories would not have been able to stock up any supplier components. Automobile production will therefore largely come to a standstill from Monday noon, said a spokesman. “The plants in Ingolstadt, Regensburg, Dingolfing, Zwickau and Leipzig are the first to be affected.”

At Volkswagen and Daimler, however, no major restrictions are initially expected. There are still no bottlenecks due to missing parts. At Daimler it was said on Sunday that there could be no question of plant closings.

The VDA demands that until sufficient test capacities are built up at the borders, but at least for the next four days, no medical test confirmation is required and, instead, self-tests are allowed for drivers. Tyrol announced that it would check and reduce truck traffic from Italy in advance as early as Sunday in order to prevent extreme backwater.

Austria sharply criticized the new German entry restrictions. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg warned on Sunday against “excessive steps that do more harm than good”. The conservative minister told his colleague Heiko Maas in Berlin. In addition, the German ambassador Ralf Beste is expected on Sunday for a meeting at the Vienna Foreign Ministry, reported the news agency APA. Vienna’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer complained that the travel restrictions for Tyrol were hindering inner-Austrian traffic between Tyrol and eastern Austria because the route via the so-called Deutsche Eck in Bavaria was de facto closed. This is “unacceptable”.

The Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok also intervened with Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD). As the Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, it was also about the obligation to test for truck drivers.

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides also criticized the German entry rules. “The fear of the mutations in the coronavirus is understandable. But the truth is that the virus cannot be stopped by closed borders,” said the 64-year-old politician from Cyprus of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer had been outraged the day before about critical remarks from the EU Commission.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) defended the stricter entry rules. “We have to give our districts in the border region the opportunity to come to rest,” he told the Süddeutsche Zeitung. There are “moments in a pandemic when such decisions have to be made for the safety and health of everyone.” / Tam / DP / mis