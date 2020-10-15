(continuously updated after the end of the discussions in the Chancellery)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – For fear of an uncontrollable spread of the corona pandemic with unforeseeable consequences for citizens and the economy, the federal and state governments are tightening countermeasures in hotspots. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister agreed on Wednesday on uniform rules for cities and regions with high numbers of infections. These include an expansion of the mask requirement, a limitation of the number of guests at private celebrations, contact restrictions in public spaces and a curfew for restaurants. The federal and state governments do not rule out even tougher measures if the infection situation does not improve in the next ten to twelve days.

According to information from the German Press Agency, Merkel was dissatisfied with the decisions during the deliberations in the Chancellery. “The announcements from us are not tough enough to avert the disaster from us,” said the CDU politician, according to participants who agreed. “It’s just not enough what we’re doing here.” After the meeting, Merkel emphasized whether the resolutions were sufficient or not, will be seen. “That’s why my unrest is not gone as of today.” She is worried about the exponential increase in infections. “We have to stop it. Otherwise it won’t end well.” Merkel made it clear that her dissatisfaction mainly relates to the controversial bans on accommodation.

Specifically, the Chancellor and the Prime Ministers agreed as follows:

MASKING OBLIGATION: In cities and regions with rapidly increasing corona numbers, the masking requirement should be expanded. From 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, it should also apply wherever people come together closer or longer.

PRIVATE CELEBRATIONS: In regions with a value above 35 new infections, there should be a limit of 25 participants in the public and 15 participants in the private space. From 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, private celebrations should be limited to a maximum of ten participants in public spaces and to a maximum of ten participants from a maximum of two households in private space.

CONTACT RESTRICTIONS: If the new infections exceed the 50 value, in future only a maximum of ten people will be allowed to meet in public spaces. Should the new measures not bring the increase to a standstill, this will be reduced to up to five people or the members of two households.

CLOSING HOUR: Also with 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, a curfew at 11 p.m. is to be imposed for the catering trade. Bars and clubs are to be closed.

EVENTS: If the 50 value is exceeded, the number of participants at events is limited to 100 people. Exceptions require a hygiene concept agreed with the responsible health department.

PROHIBITIONS OF ACCOMMODATION: The bans on accommodation for holidaymakers from risk areas within Germany were the most controversial before the consultations. The federal and state governments also failed to reach an agreement in the Chancellery and postponed the issue until November 8th. Until then, this measure should be checked for its effectiveness.

However, the federal and state governments urged all citizens to avoid unnecessary journeys within Germany into and out of areas that exceeded the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the last seven days.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Schleswig-Holstein, Brandenburg, Saxony-Anhalt and Hamburg will initially want to stick to the regulation. Schwerin Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) is thinking about easing. She announced that she would check whether the quarantine of at least five days and the obligation to conduct a test afterwards will be waived in the future.

Most federal states decided last Wednesday that citizens from places with very high numbers of corona infections may only be accommodated when traveling within Germany if they can present a negative corona test that is no more than 48 hours old. This should take effect for travelers from areas with more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days.

The Chancellor and the Prime Ministers met again in person for the first time since June and discussed not only via video conference. The meeting was influenced by the massive increase in the number of infections in Germany and, in some cases, even more dramatic developments among many European neighbors. According to the Robert Koch Institute, 5,132 new infections were currently reported in this country on Wednesday – as many as not since mid-April.

The head of the system immunology department at the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research in Braunschweig, Michael Meyer-Hermann, warned urgently against loss of control of the infections at the meeting. “It is not five to twelve, but twelve to turn the ship,” he said, according to participants in the Chancellery. Germany is on the threshold of exponential growth.

After the meeting, Merkel called on the people in Germany to make a joint effort: “In this crucial critical phase of autumn, it is very, very important that everyone continues to participate.” The Chancellor emphasized: “In economic terms, too, we cannot afford a second wave like the one we had in the spring with such consequences.”

Berlin’s Prime Minister Michael Müller (SPD) emphasized that Germany is now in a very decisive phase: “There is a lot at stake now.” Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) saw progress through the resolutions. “But whether that’s enough is open in my opinion. We are actually much closer to the second lockdown than we want to admit.” The second corona wave is already here. The situation now is almost more dangerous than in spring because winter is now imminent, warned Söder, who at the same time called for people to be “in front of the wave” again through the restrictions.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) is planning further help for companies hit particularly hard by Corona measures. The bridging aid, which has been running until the end of the year, is to be extended by six months until June 30, 2021. Economic performance in Germany collapsed in the second quarter.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) announced on Wednesday in Berlin that the new Corona test regulation would come into force on Thursday. Corona tests are to be concentrated more on risk groups and the health care system in the future – less on return travelers. / Sk / DP / he