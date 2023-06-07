La Spezia – The third tricolor of Rossella Gregoriothe first time of Richard Nuccio. They are the Italian Champions of the first day of the Assoluti 2023 in La Spezia, dedicated to individual saber trials.

Thrilling and spectacular assaults marked theDay-1 of the Italian Championships on the platforms of the PalaMariotti.

Between sabers, two years later, Rossella Gregorio is back on the top step of the podium. The Salernitana of the Carabinieri prevailed in the final 15-10 over Carlotta Fusetti of the Fiamme Gialle, born in 2004 who, still under 20, won a precious silver.

Fusetti had reached the final act after winning the semifinal (15-14) in the last jab against Benedetta Baldini, bearer of the Army and today’s bronze medal.

On the third step of the podium also Michela Battiston of the Air Force, who had instead lost (15-12) the semifinal match against the new Italian champion.

For Rossella Gregorio it is the third title tricolor after Turin 2015 and Cassino 2021. “I focused shift after shift, and living this day like this I managed to get a great satisfaction that represents an excellent prerequisite for the double European Championship and the great goal of the World Cup in Milan, crucial for Qualifying Olympic,” said the Carabinieri saber.

The men’s saber, on the other hand, was decided by a derby between Fiamme Oro athletes: it was won by Riccardo Nuccio, in a heart-pounding final, after the 15-14 jab against Francesco Bonsanto. A beautiful match, a worthy epilogue to an exciting competition that saw two millennials on the third step of the podium: bronze, in fact, Mattia Rea of ​​the Carabinieri and Emanuele Nardella of the Army, overtaken respectively by Bonsanto and Nuccio in the semifinals, both finished with score of 15-11.

First Italian title for Nuccio: the Turinese born in 1991 thus confirms his great moment of form after the second place in Madrid in the World Cup.

“I’m experiencing a beautiful season finale, I’ve worked hard to get there, always believing in it, and I’ve managed to get these results that reward the tenacity and determination that have constantly characterized my path”, the words of the new Italian champion.

The Absolute Italian Championships La Spezia 2023 will continue tomorrow with the men’s and women’s saber team competitions.