National Police agents detained ten minors for their alleged participation in at least 19 robberies with violence and intimidation perpetrated in the neighborhoods of La Flota, El Ranero and Santa María de Gracia.

This is an important operation carried out by the Group of Minors of the National Police in Murcia. The agents learned through various complaints of criminal activity committed by a group of minors and established an operation, throughout the months of March and April, in which the arrests were made in a staggered manner.

The agents investigated the ‘modus operandi’ of the detainees and followed their trail, even reaching arrest some of them ‘red-handed’ after carrying out one of their robberies. The detainees robbed using violence, both physical and verbal, sometimes using knives or pepper sprays. They seized any type of valuable object, mostly mobile phones and fled the area using an electric scooter.

The Group of Minors of the National Police is specialized in the investigation and monitoring of crimes committed by minors, and it was they in charge of developing the device that managed to arrest the alleged perpetrators of the robberies. The detainees were placed in a staggered manner, as the arrests were made available to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.