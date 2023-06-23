At the time, there was no space-time to address the classic problem of overlapping clockwise, so it doesn’t hurt to take it up again as a pretext to continue advancing… clockwise. And this is what our “featured user” Rafael Granero says about it:

Consider a clock face with a circumference of 60 cm: the minute hand advances in its projection on the circumference at 1 centimeter per minute, the hour hand at 0.5 centimeters per minute, and the second hand at 60 centimeters per minute. Where from:

First triple overlap: 0h 0m 0s.

More information:

Overlapping hours and minutes:

1 cm/mxt = 0.5 cm/mxt + 5 m (for the 2nd overlap) // t = 60 /11 // t = 5.45 m // solving, the minute hand and the hour hand will meet at the 1h 5m 27.27 s // 3rd overlap, 2h 10m 54.54 s; 4th, 3h 16m 21.18s; 11th overlap at 10h 54m 32.72s.

Minutes and seconds overlay:

60 cm/mxt = 1 cm/mxt + 1 (for the 2nd overlap) // t = 1/59 // t = 0.01694915 m // solving, the minute hand and the second hand will meet at 1m 1.01694915s / / 3rd overlap, t = 2m 2.0338983s… 6th 5m 5.08474575s; 10m 10.1694915s; 16th 15m 15.25423725s… last 58m 58.9830507s.

So the three hands just overlap perfectly at 0h 0m 0s.”

Any objection, clarification or extension?

clockwise

A turn to the right (leaving the center of rotation to the right if describing a circle) is a dextrorsum turn (and to the left, sinistrórsum), but the term is so unusual that the automatic corrector underlines it in red, since all the world says “clockwise” or “clockwise”. It is the direction in which we screw on a lid, close a faucet or tighten a screw, and the direction in which the wheels of a vehicle turn from left to right, which is the direction that we Westerners associate with progress (? because?).

But “clockwise” can also be understood as an adequate perception of time and its measurement, as well as the dextrórsum/sinistrórsum binomial, as when we speak of “sense of orientation”. Let’s put it to the test:

1. An Ecuadorian 1.60 meters tall (they are not usually very tall) casts a one-meter shadow while standing for a snack with an arepa with squash. What is approximately the local time?

2. The sequence of letters ABCDEF means that Ana, Berta, Clara, Diana, Eva and Flora have sat around a circular table, so that each one has on her left the one whose initial is the next in alphabetical order (minus Flora, obviously, who has Ana on her left). On another occasion they sit so that Diana faces Ana, who has Eva’s brother’s wife to her right, and no woman is seated next to another whose initial is alphabetically contiguous to hers. What sequence of letters corresponds to this new arrangement?

3. A classic that appears, if I remember correctly, in the movie Fermat’s room: How can you time 9 minutes with a 7-minute hourglass and a 4-minute hourglass?

4. Time can be measured in many ways, and that is why there are sundials, sand clocks, water clocks… and wax clocks. You have two identical candles that each take one hour to burn completely. You need to measure a span of a quarter of an hour. If you had a meterstick, you could measure one of the candles and make a mark a quarter of its length from the wick, but you don’t have one and you’re not good at judging lengths. What are you doing?

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.