The number of real estate and mortgage scams has increased in Russia. This is due to a noticeable increase in the number of distance selling, market participants and lawyers told Izvestia. The Prosecutor General’s Office revealed that over the year the total number of cases of fraud in the country increased by 6.5%, the department told Izvestia.

In 2021 (January-November), 281.9 thousand cases of fraud were registered in Russia (Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), which is 6.5% more than in the same period in 2020. There has been a 13.7% increase in the number of fraudulent actions in the total mass that were committed using information technology. Including in the country there are still cases of fraud of equity holders during the construction of housing – 617 such incidents have been registered.

The active development of IT technologies and the desire of people to make money quickly provide good ground for the growth of fraudulent schemes and crimes, noted Svetlana Samoilova, a financial expert and co-founder of the Finliberty school of independent financial consultants.

The increase in the number of crimes is associated, among other things, with the strengthening of citizens’ habit of remote service due to restrictions due to the pandemic, said Vladimir Sazonov, a member of the Moscow Union of Lawyers.

The volume of online purchases has grown by about 40%, fraudsters could not help but notice and use, said the founder of PJSC “City Innovative Technologies” Grant Agasyan. Therefore, it is frauds related to online services and sales that have grown the most, in particular, in the real estate and mortgage lending market, added Egor Klopenko, the founder of the investment company Klopenko Group. For example, various intermediaries take money for the services of organizing a mortgage, but they do nothing, he explained.

The Prosecutor General’s Office orients prosecutors to strengthen supervision over the procedural and operational-search activities of the bodies involved in the investigation of crimes of fraud, the department told Izvestia. As Izvestia was told in the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, today the department is improving and increasing the efficiency of work in countering cybercrime, and this is yielding results. For example, the growth rate of crimes using information and telecommunication technologies has slowed down.

