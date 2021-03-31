During the year of the fight against the pandemic, Western countries violated all 28 provisions of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This is the conclusion reached by the authors of the report “New Normality. How Europe renounces civil rights and political tradition ”prepared by the Expert Institute for Social Research (available at Izvestia’s disposal). The authors of the EISS report analyzed the situation in European countries and came to the conclusion that these states violated all existing international treaties in the field of human rights.

“Restrictions on rights and freedoms were introduced without the participation of parliament and the adoption of relevant laws, often by departmental acts; without any discussion, often suddenly, ”the report says.

Among the negative consequences of the pandemic for political institutions, EISS notes an increase in tendencies towards dictatorship, when the executive branch introduces a state of emergency and gives itself unlimited powers. The report specifies: all this speaks of a serious crisis of democracy on the European continent.

Against this background, the measures taken in Russia were proportionate to the threat, because the country is emerging from the pandemic year much more democratic than most EU states, political scientist Gleb Kuznetsov, the author of the report, explained to Izvestia.

“A number of countries – and Russia is one of them – after the confusion from the first wave, began to build a strategy to combat the pandemic through a reasonable combination of medical responses and restrictions,” the political scientist explained.

The Bundestag of the Federal Republic of Germany agreed with the assessments of experts and confirmed that the restrictions adopted in Europe have nothing to do with democracy, and the fight against the pandemic has turned into a political show for earning points.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

At the bottom: over the year, the EU violated all the provisions of the Declaration of Human Rights