Tomorrow and Sunday the last stage of the approach to the tournament on November 14-21. And in Milan “Racquets for life” is played

Last stage 2021 of “Tennis in the square” at the weekend in Turin. The approaching appointment for the ATP Finals on 14-21 September at the Pala Alpitour in the Piedmontese capital started from the heart of the city, Piazza Castello, to then touch the Falchera district, the Arena area, Mirafiori and Corso Cairoli. Saturday and Sunday, from 10 to 19, he concludes his journey in Piazza San Carlo. The choice is due: the initiative leads to the heart of the city to reach a first milestone in embracing the city and enthusiasts.

In Piazza San Carlo mini-tennis courts to get closer to sport with teachers and trustees of the “Roberto Lombardi” Higher Training Institute. Participants will be provided with sanitized racquets after use and Dunlop balls.

Racket for life in Milan – At the Tennis Bonacossa in Milan, on the other hand, tomorrow there will be a “A racquet for life” double tournament designed to remember the importance of cancer prevention and to collect donations in support of the Ieo-Monzino Foundation, to support the research of the Women’s Cancer Center , the Ieo’s multidisciplinary and multifunctional center for women, dedicated to women’s health as a whole. Open and free breast examinations are scheduled from 10.30 to 12.00 and from 14.30 to 16.00, in the presence of 4 Ieo specialists who will be available to all those who wish.

