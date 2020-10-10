Control room of the Chooz nuclear power plant in the Ardennes, May 23, 2019 during the ten-yearly inspection (FRANCE-BLEU CHAMPAGNE / MAXPPP)

With the summer drought, the level of rivers and streams fell. Many plants have been forced to reduce their production and the two reactors at the Chooz plant in the Ardennes are still shut down. Catherine Pottier receives Yves Marignac, independent expert at ASN, responsible for the nuclear and fossil cluster at the NegaWatt Institute.

Water is essential for the operation of nuclear reactors. After the closure of Fessenheim this year in Alsace, there are still around forty power plants in France, installed on rivers and streams. These reactors represent almost half of the freshwater withdrawals carried out each year on French territory. It is four times more than agriculture, four times more than the needs for drinking water, so it is considerable, and obviously, one wonders about the sustainability of the system.

At the level of watercourses, there is indeed a double stake on the upstream abstraction, which is not entirely discharged into the watercourses, so there is an effect on the flow, downstream of the reactors, which can be a problem if there are other needs for water, but also for flora and fauna. There is also and above all the rise in the temperature of the discharged water. As it is used to cool the reactors, the discharged water is always hotter than the withdrawn water. This temperature problem is all the more sensitive when you are in a period of drought, and when the flow of the river is less. The discharge of water that is too hot can disrupt the reproduction cycles of certain fish, which is why the constraints imposed on the operation of the power stations remain very strict.

In order of magnitude, when nuclear reactors make electricity, it takes several tens of cubic meters of water per second to cool them. There is no escape, no alternative to this essential need, which raises questions for the future.