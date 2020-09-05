A completely dry lake close to Caraman in Haute-Garonne. Illustrative photograph. (LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP)

Query at the moment, after the summer time drought, can we create

rain ? We’re already doing it, and it may effectively develop sooner or later.

Alongside the water at the moment, the hydrologist Emma Haziza.

Drought information have been once more recorded this summer time in France. July was the driest month for over 60 years. Cracked homes, devastated grain fields, cracked arid soils, weakened water tables … But the quantity of water on earth has been virtually the identical for millennia, the issue is that at the moment with the worldwide warming we fluctuate between an excessive amount of and never sufficient. That is the time of extremes!

There are lots of options for making water. There are even corporations specializing within the manufacture of rain from silver iodide, disseminated within the ambiance. On the finish of the Nineteen Seventies, we considered towing icebergs to the Emirates! We imagined unbelievable issues however on a extra technical degree, we have now all the time used assets in an optimum and optimum manner.

Gathering rainwater on a person scale is one thing that may be carried out and that permits this useful resource to be correctly optimized. Engaged on dams too: there are over 30,000 dams around the globe that preserve and use water to create power via hydroelectric methods.

Now we have additionally realized to handle low water ranges, so that there’s all the time a stability within the move of a stream, even when the rivers are at their lowest through the summer time durations. Options have all the time been devised and there are completely different practices around the globe for conveying water to delicate locations. In Roman occasions, for instance, we had aqueducts to switch water from one space to a different, this isn’t current.

This one thing new is the discount of the useful resource and the rise in meals wants on a planetary scale. By 2050, we’ll find yourself with 2 to three billion extra human beings, and it is clearly unimaginable to feed 9 billion individuals with animal protein. That is the place we have to rethink the usage of water, rethinking it in a manner tailored to the worldwide scale, but additionally to the native scale.