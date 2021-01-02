In Antarctica, the melting sea ice continues to accelerate. (GETTY IMAGES)

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

Mountaineer Laurence de la Ferrière is currently the only woman in the world to have crossed Antarctica entirely on skis and solo. An adventure that she led during the austral summer of 1996/1997. She went back there a few months ago, but this time by catamaran. She left with the Breton navigator Eric Loizeau, to explore the islands of the southern ocean and study the impacts of pollution and global warming in this part of the world.

Between his first expedition to the South Pole more than 20 years ago and this last adventure in the Antarctic… the conclusion is clear. “We know that the polar zones play a very important role in regulating ocean circulation” , explains Laurence de la Ferrière. With Eric Loizeau, she went to visit a number of scientific bases located in the Shetland Islands, in particular the Bulgarian base located in Livingston Island. On site, they were shown a glacier that has retreated several meters in a few years.

Overall, all studies show that the ice is melting much faster than one might imagine. At the end of the 90s, Laurence de la Ferrière had crossed the eastern part of Antarctica. A huge ice cap where you can have an ice thickness of 4000 meters in places.

At the time, she had not really seen the effects of global warming. Today the phenomenon has accelerated and it is quite visible in this southern part of the planet.

“The problem is that the pollution does not stop at the borders of the Southern Ocean”, explains Laurence de la Ferrière. Several samples were taken during the expedition and traces of microplastics were found in the seawater samples, but also in the snow samples.

“Globally, it is the pollution of the world that we find in Antarctica”.

Pollution goes around the world and is deposited everywhere with the wind and sea currents.

Tourism activity, which has developed in this region of the world, promotes pollution in the most remote areas, but it is not the only one responsible. It is ultimately the result of all human activity on the planet.

Laurence de la Ferrière is convinced that we must share knowledge of the planet to better protect it. “Respecting the environment is one thing” she says “but the priority is to understand why”.

Trailer of the book “Antarctica” / Gallimard Voyage from lypa movies we Vimeo.