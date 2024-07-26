Over | The presenter criticizes Yle’s diversity training and safe space principles: this is how YleX responds

Over|Reporter-presenter Lloyd Libiso is concerned about how Yle’s trainings and principles affect journalism.

Yleisradio the principles of diversity have sparked debate since the host of the YleX radio channel Lloyd Libiso talked about it publicly.

Libiso criticizes Yle’s diversity training and the principles of a safer space as a journalist Ivan Puopolo in the talk show. Diversity trainings are called DEI trainings, short for diversity, equity, inclusion.

In the program published on Puopolo’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, in addition to Libiso, a journalist was also a guest Sanna Ukkolawho has previously criticized Yle’s DEI trainings in his Iltalehti column.

Libiso says in the program that participating in the trainings has been mandatory for him, which he thinks is “special”. According to him, the contents of the trainings have at times been contradictory and difficult to understand.

Libiso expresses concern in the program that the trainings guide Yle’s journalistic work in an attitudinal direction. According to him, some of the trainings are held by activists.

He has the same concern about the principles of a safer space visible in YleX’s workspaces.

“People become cautious, opinions are left unsaid and they are afraid. It often happens that a certain atmosphere of opinion is swirling,” says Libiso in the program.

“Independent, free communication does not include such woke stories from the United States or elsewhere.”

Libiso tells HS by phone on Friday that there has been confusion in the public discussion about whether DEI trainings are organized at Yle and whether participation in them is mandatory.

He wanted to talk about the subject in Puopolo’s program to bring clarity to the matter.

YleX’s channel manager has been in contact with Libiso since the program came out.

“He stated that the interview is ok,” says Libiso.

Libiso had been instructed not to cover the subject in the YleX weekend radio show he was hosting. He says that he received a lot of feedback and messages after Puopolo’s program, both from the audience and colleagues.

“People have been grateful that the thing they have been waiting for has come to the fore. Other Yleisradio employees have been praised for bringing up these grievances, which they have not dared to speak about. They have been worried about Yleisradio’s future.”

According to Libiso, some of Yle’s journalists have been shocked by the fact that the principles of a safer space are displayed in writing in YleX’s work spaces in several places. Puopolo’s program shows a screenshot of the principles.

Libiso feels that the principles can be interpreted as prior censorship of journalism.

“It is capable of directing the direction of journalism in a worrying way,” he tells HS.

YleX’s channel manager Hanne Kautto confirms to HS that he has discussed with Libiso about his comments on Puopolo’s program. He does not comment further on the content of the conversation.

YleX program manager Hanne Kautto. PHOTO from 2016.

Kautto also confirms that the screenshot of Yle’s written principles seen in Puopolo’s program is genuine and that the corresponding principles are displayed in YleX’s editorial.

Kautto says that it is about principles and not instructions, and they are related to improving the work culture and not to journalistic work.

Regarding criticism related to DEI trainings, Kautto says that trainings are developed based on employee feedback. According to Kauto, the DEI trainings organized at YleX have mostly been conducted by the department’s own employees, who have experience and expertise related to the subject.

Trainings have generally been well received, says Kautto.

Libison based on the comments, interpretations have been made in the public discussion that YleX has some kind of list of people who are not to be interviewed. Kautto emphasizes that this is not true.

“We choose the guests in accordance with the brand of the program and the channel and use journalistic judgment. If the editor suggests a guest, the producer makes the decision. Sometimes suggestions are rejected and that’s a normal practice.”

Libiso has worked at Yle in many positions, including as a Yle Kiosk editor and Half past six – as the host of the program.