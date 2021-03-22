Over the past day, 9,284 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Russia. This was announced on Monday, March 22, at the operational headquarters to combat the spread of the disease.

361 patients died in 24 hours, 7,790 recovered.

Most of all new cases were detected in Moscow (1,586), St. Petersburg (865) and in the Moscow region (646).

In total, 4 466 153 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the Russian Federation during the pandemic, the number of deaths was 95 391, 4 077 158 people recovered.

Earlier, on March 20, pediatrician, infectious disease specialist and vaccinologist Yevgeny Timakov expressed the opinion that there are prerequisites in Russia for an increase in the number of patients with coronavirus.

At the same time, the doctor noted that the increase in the incidence will be without a pronounced peak due to the anti-epidemic measures that are in the country.

On March 19, the WHO representative in the Russian Federation Melita Vujnovich said that a decrease in the spread of coronavirus infection was observed in Russia, while an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 was again recorded in Europe.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.