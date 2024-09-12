Over | The parliamentary groups will decide on Yle’s cuts today – only minor changes were made to the previously published report

Over|According to HS, only a few changes have been made to the failed compromise.

Mightily the future was decided on Thursday by parliamentary groups. Among other things to be decided is a significant cut in Yle’s funding, i.e. a reduction of the Yle tax. Yle is also required to buy more production from private producers than at present.

The Yle working group that met on Thursday morning discussed the chairman of the group Matias Marttinen (kok) and decided to send it to the groups for decision.

Marttinen expects a decision during the day. The groups mostly meet at 2 p.m.

Marttinen did not reveal what changes have been made to the report that failed in July. According to HS’s information, only minor changes have been made to the report and those to the text part, not to the cut in Yle’s funding. HS told its details in July.

“The ball is now in the hands of the groups. Either we move forward or we don’t. The compromise is very fragile. The views of the parties on Yle are very far from each other.”

Previousthe report made in July was met with opposition from the Left Alliance, the Greens and Liike Nyt.

Working group member, chairman of Liike Nyt Harry Harkimo (liik) said on Wednesday that it is unlikely to accept the proposal.

“I’m not going to accept a new proposal if only some small changes have been made to it,” Harkimo said.

Mightily efforts have been made to decide on the future report in such a way that the parliamentary groups of all parties accept it.

In principle, therefore, one MP, Liike Nyt, must also be behind the agreement.

Marttinen, however, said that the agreement will not fall on Harkimo, but that the parliamentary agreement can be said to have been reached if only one parliamentary group of one person disagrees on the matter.

Yle’s personnel have supported the agreement reached in July. It is important for the personnel that Yle’s decisions are not transferred to the board elected every four years.

It could put Yle’s credibility into question, when the government would have at least a theoretical possibility to blackmail Yle with funding.

Marttinen did not take a position on whether the Yle solution will be considered by the board if it now fails.

It may be difficult for the Left Alliance and the Greens not to accept the agreement, because the personnel are already behind it.

HS reported in July that the working group had deleted the entire content of the report. Among other things, it proposes lowering the Yle tax already earlier.

According to the proposal, Yle’s funding in 2027 would be approximately EUR 66 million lower than in a situation where no changes were made.

The allocation would decrease by about ten percent.

Yle’s allocation is approximately EUR 594 million in 2024. If the index increases are realized, it is predicted to grow to EUR 658 million in 2028.

According to the working group, Yle should increase purchases of domestic productions from domestic and European independent producers, as well as procurement of production services and other domestic performance and usage fees by 15–20 percent by 2030.

Yleisradio In the failed report of the working group that considered the future with monthly sales, it is proposed to lower the Yle tax.

“The starting point of the review of the general tax reduction should be that the tax reduction is aimed at low and middle income earners,” reads the report seen by HS.

The maximum amount of Yle tax is 163 euros and 3,000 euros for corporations.

The working group demanded that Yle open up and share new technologies, such as its expertise in artificial intelligence, with commercial media companies.

Yle should take into account the effects of its operations on media pluralism and the competitive conditions of commercial operators in the media market.

Yle’s content production and distribution in Swedish and minority languages ​​must be secured to match the current level.

The working group also considers it “primarily important” that Yle’s national and regional news activities are secured to ensure diverse information transmission. In addition, the working group considers Yle’s role as ensuring the availability of domestic culture to be important