The El Niño phenomenon and “human-induced” climate change will send global temperatures “into uncharted territory” exceeding 1.5 degrees in the next five years, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization. .

Fields without wheat or corn in Central America, deserts of dry mud where before there were swamps in Spain, extreme storms that overflowed rivers and devastated populations in Rwanda, sea levels increasingly higher due to melting ice in the Arctic. These are the images, increasingly common, left by the climate crisis generated by humans and an increase in global temperatures that, according to alarm on Wednesday, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO): “There is a 98% chance that the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius will be exceeded in the next five years.”

From 2023 to 2027, the global surface temperature will range from 1.1°C to 1.8°C “above the pre-industrial average”. The hottest five years would break the records recorded in 2016, the year with the highest average temperature recorded on the planet: 1.1 degrees Celsius above the temperatures recorded in the pre-industrial era. At that time, the El Niño phenomenon “exceptionally intense” wreaked havoc on rising temperatures and, experts now predict, we will experience a similar situation again in the coming months: “It will combine with human-induced climate change to push global temperatures into uncharted territory ”, WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas said on Wednesday.

While it is highly likely that the world will exceed the 1.5 degree Celsius barrier, “this report does not mean that we will permanently exceed the 1.5 °C specified in the Paris Agreement, which refers to long-term warming over many years. ”. However, it is a cry of alarm to take action in a situation that will be temporary, but “with increasing frequency.”

In 2015, most countries committed to keeping global temperatures below 1.5 degrees due to the alarm of the scientific community that raising that range would be catastrophic for the planet and irreversible. But capitalist development models, greenhouse gas emissions, the combustion of fossil materials or the deforestation of jungles and forests continue to exacerbate an imminent reality: “we are moving in that direction”, warned the Finnish expert, “change climate continues to advance.

The WMO notes that, in the past three years, the opposite La Niña event helped moderate temperatures and “temporarily halted the long-term warming trend.” But what will arrive in the coming months will be the El Niño weather pattern, that heats the waters of the equatorial Pacific Ocean, influencing the climatic conditions of many regions by releasing heat into the atmosphere, generating everything from droughts to extreme floods.

The consequences, due to this phenomenon of strong heat waves, will be disastrous; especially for the populations of regions most vulnerable to these extreme events and impoverished communities of the global south. “It will have repercussions on people’s health, food security, water management and the environment,” Taalas said.

“Arctic warming is disproportionately high”

The report also pointed to the situation in the Arctic, “where global warming has already more than doubled.” Over the next five years, experts estimate that temperatures in that region of the planet will triple global averages, seeing “the most dramatic impacts there”, but also altering the climate in other regions, with above-average rainfall in northern Europe, Alaska or the Sahel.

“The temperature anomaly is forecast to be more than three times greater than the global mean anomaly when averaged over the next five extended Northern Hemisphere winters,” the report reads. Conversely, in regions of Central America, Australia or the Amazon, rainfall will be less frequent, causing droughts in river basins and fires in tropical forests.

“Global average temperatures are forecast to continue to rise, moving further and further away from the climate we’re used to,” said report coordinator Leon Hermanson. The Met Office expert scientist stated that the text is a barometer “of how close we are getting, because the closer we get to the threshold, the more noise will cause us to randomly cross the threshold.”

With all this, the authors of the report aim to continue working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible. “I think it’s important to realize that going over 1.5 degrees is no reason to give up,” Hermanson said during the news conference.

