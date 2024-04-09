In the LPR, employees of the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Russian Guard detained 34 accomplices of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), employees of the Russian Guard, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the FSB detained 34 accomplices of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) over two months. The press service of the Russian National Guard reported this to Lenta.ru.

According to the department, 19 of them are suspected of collecting information in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), 13 are participants in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) in Donbass, and two are defendants in the case of treason.

Searches were carried out in their houses and apartments. Security forces seized sets of NATO-style uniforms, communications equipment, SIM cards, and electronic storage media that contained information about the deployment of military equipment on the territory of the LPR, its movement, engineering structures and facilities. In addition, a cache of ammunition and 1.2 kilograms of TNT was found in the possession of one of the former Ukrainian Armed Forces military personnel.

Now law enforcement officers will check the facts of receipt of detained money in the accounts, which could have been used to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the engineering units of the Russian Guard destroyed more than 1,500 ammunition, which was seized from the caches of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the LPR.