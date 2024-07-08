Over | Sdp’s Guzenina: The Yle working group’s new compromise proposal is almost identical to the proposal discussed in June

Over|Guzenina accuses basic Finns of prolonging the work of the working group and says they want to do image politics with the matter.

Mightily the parliamentary working group considering funding has received a new compromise proposal. It is supposed to be discussed at the group’s meeting on Tuesday. The new compromise proposal was reported first Helsingin sanomat newspaper.

Group member, Member of Parliament Maria Guzenina (sd) tells STT that the proposal is almost the same as the proposal approved by all but the basic Finns already in mid-June.

According to him, the main thing that is new is that the value added tax rate would be rising from 10% to 14% six months earlier than previously proposed. According to the calculations of the Ministry of Finance, this would mean an additional cut of 10 million euros to Yle’s budget, but in practice it is difficult to predict its real effect.

“This VAT increase is not at all as simple as we might want to make it out to be. When we talk about 10 million for six months, it can be, for example, only two million,” says Guzenina.

For the show includes, among other things, the freezing of the indices for three years, which would mean a cumulative reduction of around 45 million euros in 2027.

The effect of the increase in the value added tax rate is estimated to be approximately EUR 20 million per year.

In addition, the proposal includes an obligation for Yle to make more purchases from external content providers than at present.

“It has also been discussed how in the future it is still necessary to find out, for example, how the indices cover the increase in costs. Whether those index increases will possibly bring too much money to Yle looking at the future,” says Guzenina.

As Guzen blames basic Finns for having unnecessarily delayed the work of the working group. He points out that the group has not met for several weeks, while the basic Finns’ position has been awaited.

“It seems that the Basic Finns have stretched this so much that they want to do image politics. They want to come out as heroes in this work group work and say that they were the group that brought Yle’s economy under control, which is not true. This compromise was already on the table as a joint solution of the other groups in mid-June.”

Guzenina says that it is not obvious that all groups will accept the new compromise proposal. This could mean that the processing of the matter would be postponed until autumn.

Chairman of the Yle parliamentary working group Matias Marttinen (kok) did not confirm information about the compromise proposal to STT. He emphasizes that the negotiations on the matter are in progress.

“The goal is for the report to be completed this week,” he said.

STT also sought a basic Finnish member of the working group, a member of parliament Joakim Vigeliusbut he could not be reached for an interview.