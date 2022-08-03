Chinese government also stepped up military exercises and summoned US ambassador to Beijing for meeting

The Chinese government announced on Wednesday (3.Aug.2022) the imposition of sanctions on Taiwan and the holding of military exercises in the region. The measures are in response to the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

On Tuesday (Aug 2), the US congresswoman went to the Taiwan Legislature and met with the island’s president, Tsai Ing-wen.

Pelosi told Tsai that the trip was made “to make it unequivocally clear that we will not abandon Taiwan”. And he added: “Now more than ever, US solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, and that is the message we are bringing here today.”.

President Xi Jinping’s government responded to the visit with military activities in the surrounding waters. It also summoned US Ambassador to Beijing Nicholas Burns to a meeting and halted imports of various agricultural and fisheries products from Taiwan, among other items.

Taiwanese business executives Speedtech Energy (from solar energy), Hyweb Technology (of technology), skyla (of medical equipment) and SkyEyes (cold chain vehicle fleet management) were banned from entering mainland China.

Beijing will also stop exporting natural sand to Taipei. According to the Chinese government, if necessary, new measures will be adopted.

WHAT DOES CHINA SAY?

Despite being independently governed since 1949, after a civil war, the island of Taiwan is considered by the Republic of China as its territory. Understand the tension.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday (2.Aug) that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has heightened tensions in the region and will have “severe impacts”.

In a new statement on the morning of this 4th (Aug 3), Wang stated that it was a “open political provocation, which jeopardizes the sovereignty of the Asian country”.

“This proves again that some US politicians have become the ‘troublemakers’ of China-US relations and the US has become the #1 ‘saboteur’ of Taiwan Strait peace and stability.”, he added.

For China’s ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan represents “a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the 3 Sino-American joint communiqués”.

“It is a severe blow to the political basis of China-US relations and seriously infringes on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”said Qin to CNN North-American.