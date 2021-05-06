Over – indebtedness Working group: Entrepreneurs will have easier access to debt settlement

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson: “It is in the interest of the whole of Finland that we have a strong business field.”

In business access to debt settlement for failed entrepreneurs will be facilitated and a fresh start will be accelerated, said the Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) at a press conference on Thursday.

On Thursday, a statement was issued for the statements, which would alleviate the conditions and obstacles of the debt settlement and enable the application for a debt settlement regardless of the stage of the bankruptcy proceedings.

Mr Henriksson presented other measures to combat over-indebtedness that are now being prepared.

According to Henriksson, debt counseling will also be increased and efforts will be made to improve citizens’ financial skills. The work will start at the beginning of next year.

The government concluded in its midfield a number of measures to combat over-indebtedness and alleviate the situation of those in financial difficulties.

Government intends, inter alia, to shorten the retention periods for defaulted entries. The retention period for the most common default entries could be reduced to one month.

In addition, the position of low-income debtors will be improved and the lowering of the maximum interest rate for consumer credit will be clarified.

A working group of the Ministry of Justice is now proposing changes to the Debt Settlement Act. The goal is to improve the debtor’s position and complete the government program entry for the debtor’s new start. The proposals would also partially implement the EU Insolvency Directive.

The Debt Settlement Working Group proposes that access to debt settlement for entrepreneurs be facilitated and a fresh start accelerated by easing the conditions for debt settlement and allowing access to debt settlement despite the instability of the debtor’s financial situation.

To the debtor a previously confirmed debt arrangement would no longer be a permanent barrier to a new debt arrangement.

“It is in the interest of the whole of Finland that we have a strong business field. Facilitating access to debt restructuring and helping entrepreneurs get off to a fresh start is one of the key actions of this government to prevent over-indebtedness, ”Henriksson said.

“Corporate restructuring legislation is also being reformed. The proposed changes would be a clear improvement on the position of entrepreneurs and also other debtors, and as Minister of Justice, I intend to actively pursue them, ”the Minister promised.

An application for debt restructuring could be made regardless of the stage of the bankruptcy proceedings, the working group will present, among other things.

Bankruptcy the executor would be required to provide the debtor with information on financial and debt counseling services and the possibility to apply for a debt settlement.

At the same time, access to debt settlement for natural persons still engaged in business would also be expanded.

The focus of the preparation has been on business debtors, but the majority of the proposed changes would apply to all debtors.

The working group proposes a level increase in the amount of money left for the debtor for the cost of living. The duration of the payment program would be reduced to three years even in a situation where the debtor has no means of payment. Now that duration is five years.

The changes are due to enter into force next spring, but no later than the deadline for implementing the Insolvency Directive, ie July 2022.

With statements is also a bill completed at the end of March for a positive credit register, which is also set to combat over – indebtedness. The government’s proposal is scheduled to be submitted to Parliament in autumn 2021.

The register would make it easier and more reliable to take into account information other than consumer default indications in the assessment of solvency. These include the total debt situation and income data.

The register would store the necessary information on loans under the Consumer Protection Act as well as on other loans taken by a private individual, if interest or other costs are charged on it according to the credit agreement.

It was proposed that the Tax Administration’s Income Register Unit be the registrar.

The law on the positive credit information register has been proposed to enter into force as early as August 2022, but it would not be fully implemented until spring 2024. Then the register will also be introduced.