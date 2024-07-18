ININ Games has released the launch trailer for Over Horizon X Steel Empireavailable from today on PlayStation 4 And Nintendo SwitchWe will be able to purchase the collection digitally on PlayStation Store or Nintendo eShop for €14.99.

As previously anticipated, the collection will include the version SEGA Mega Drive And Game Boy Advance Of Steel Empire And Over Horizonwhich has never been released outside Japan to date.

We leave you with the launch trailer, wishing you, as always, a good viewing!

Over Horizon X Steel Empire – Launch Trailer

Source: ININ Games