Groups of young people have beers at the Duf Pub, also nachos with guacamole, cheese balls. Everything seems calm. As if it were any bar in any city in any country in Europe. But it is Kharkov, and it is Ukraine. And at 8:43 p.m. a message appears on the Telegram channel TLk News:

— Racket [20.43]

racket means rocket. The social network account warns that a missile has left Russia with Kharkov as its objective. Three or four minutes later, an explosion is heard. The bar customers continue to eat and drink, but are attentive to what may come. The Telegram channel launches a battery of notices, all in capital letters:

— TO THE SHELTER [20.43]

– EXIT [20.43]

— SECOND OUT JUST NOW [20.45]

Shortly after, another explosion is heard. Lera, 21, who is having a glass of wine, starts to get nervous. She lives in kyiv and is visiting her boyfriend. The capital is further away from Russia and there this type of alarm arrives much earlier than the missile, there is more time to assume the threat. In Kharkov, barely 30 kilometers from the Russian positions, everything happens very quickly.

— A THIRD PARTY JUST CAME OUT [20.47]

– ROOM [20.49]

— ADDRESS: WEST DISTRICTS OF THE CITY [20.50]

The Duf Pub is in the center, not in the west, which is a bit calming. But not quite. The Telegram channel continues to launch messages. It doesn’t fail once. After each announcement, comes the thunderous sound. A lot of people leave the bar. Those who have to go home on foot wait a bit. Some seem tense, but many others are so calm. Those who have cars rush to their homes, including Lera and her boyfriend. The city is filled with vehicles driving as fast as they can, just like the military do when they cross dangerous roads: it’s the safest way to reach your destination.

At 3.35 in the morning a message of calm finally arrives to the account:

— THERE ARE NO MORE EXITS

The city sirens don’t sound again until six in the morning. The Telegram channel, like many similar ones that have been operating throughout Ukraine for months, is run by people with the help of military information.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Local authorities confirm the six explosions, without giving many details. No injuries are reported, but this is only done when the victims are civilians. The missiles were S-300 defensive anti-aircraft projectiles that Russia now uses to attack ground targets due to a shortage of weapons. Since they have lower accuracy, they can cause more damage and increase the number of collateral casualties. The worst massacre caused by the S-300 was in September 2022 in Zaporizhia: 32 people were killed and a hundred injured who were part of a caravan of civilians.

Kharkov is the second most populous Ukrainian city (about 1.5 million inhabitants before the invasion), a flourishing university, cultural and industrial center just a year and a half ago and, now, one of the hardest hit by Russia. Despite everything, it might appear at first glance to be a peaceful place. The bustle around the Nikolski shopping center is shocking. Almost all clothing, food, electronics or perfume stores are open. There are children playing on a soccer field drawn on the first floor. On March 10, 2022, 15 days after the Russian invasion, a bomb caused damage to the building, but, like almost everything in the country, it was immediately renewed so that life goes on.

Interior of the Nikolski shopping center, in the city of Kharkiv. Luis Vega

Young people dressed to show off walk through streets that at first glance would seem normal, but with a closer look they reveal another reality. The broken glass, the metal and wooden plates on the windows and the visible damage to many buildings betray the hell that the city has lived through, although its citizens try to forget the permanent threat of living so close to the invader. When violence is part of daily reality, in many moments it ends up being forgotten.

Kupiansk, red zone

But, as the front is closer, violence begins to be present at all times. 80 kilometers from Kharkov is Kupiansk, a city that had some 30,000 residents until 2021 and to which Russia does not give up. It is a red zone, near the first line, about 10 kilometers from the Russian positions.

Occupied at the end of February 2022, the invasion had just begun, its mayor, sold to Moscow, laid out a red carpet for the invading troops. The Russians made it the capital of occupied Kharkiv for six months.

Since the expulsion of the Kremlin troops last September, an incessant trickle of projectiles has shaken the town. The sound of explosions is constant. Destruction appears everywhere: the market, the courts, apartment buildings, the hospital, the House of Culture, even the soccer stadium. Russian artillery is 10 kilometers away.

One of the latest targets has been the History Museum. The faces of local World War II veterans remain on the dust-covered walls amid the rubble. They represent an imperialism that began to be diluted with the independence of Ukraine in 1991 and that the current war, rather than resuscitate, as the Russian president, Vladimir Putin hopes, has ended up burying. Each bomb is another stone in the wall between Ukraine and Russia.

Video | A museum destroyed by Russian bombs

“This is how Russia appreciates the culture of the USSR,” laments a worker. Officials carefully extract everything that can be used. One of them smiles while he plays for a few seconds the keys of a piano in the middle of the destruction, in which a 1985 calendar, books or posters appear. A destroyed cultural legacy. Russia has bombed up to 60 museums and art galleries throughout Ukraine, according to what the president, Volodimir Zelenski, denounced after the Kupiansk attack.

“As usual, we had watered the plants and were turning on the computers when an explosion sounded. Each one ran where they could. I fell, ”recalls Svetlana, a 55-year-old museum employee who prefers not to give her last name. That April morning, chaos seized the fifteen people who were trying to get safe from the missiles. Two of them, the director of the institution, Osadcha Irina Anatoliivna, and her assistant, Olena, lost their lives.

Svetlana recounts the attack at the municipal stadium, where a huge crater ten meters in diameter cuts across the pitch. On the stands, also partially destroyed by the Russian attacks, the undaunted face of Lenin appears in one of the books that Svetlana and her companions have put out to dry after rescuing him from the museum.

Svetlana, 55 (right), and Veronika, 63, hang out documents rescued from the Kupiansk History Museum. Luis Vega Books rescued from the Kupiansk History Museum after a Russian attack. Luis Vega Kupiansk municipal stadium, partially destroyed by Russian attacks. Luis Vega Building that housed the Kupiansk History Museum, which was bombed on April 25, 2023 by Russian forces, causing two deaths and a dozen wounded. Luis Vega

Kupiansk was liberated by Ukraine in September, but peace has not been restored. Life goes by in fits and starts with the local market relocated to street stalls and the daily queues of neighbors who come to collect humanitarian aid. Others wait for the delivery of hot food organized by the NGO of the Spanish chef José Andrés to open. Today, the menu is soup borscht, macaroni and meat. It all smells great.

A mayor in a bunker

This front in northeastern Ukraine is key for the Kiev army to break the Kremlin’s military positions in Lugansk, one of the two regions that make up Donbas, a mining and industrial bastion longed for by Moscow and which has been at war since 2014. He explains it the mayor, Andrii Besedin, from the bunker occupied by the municipal offices to which they have just moved. They have to change location every so often to avoid being detected and bombarded.

“Kupiansk is a big railway hub linking Donbas with the rest of Ukraine,” recalls Besedin. This role will be decisive in recovering the territories liberated by the counteroffensive: “With the unemployment, we are going to have to transport a large amount of aid, construction materials, humanitarian aid to guarantee their lives and survival. Kupiansk is going to be a strategic and logistical point to take charge of these communications”.

Video | The mayor of Kupiansk, Andrii Besedin, interviewed by EL PAÍS.

The Kupiansk region has another key function for national security, including for the counteroffensive: detecting collaborators with the Russian occupying forces. In the town of Shevchenkove there is a “filtration camp”, an administrative building through which anyone arriving from the territories that had been occupied has to pass, to be interrogated by the intelligence services.

“Every day there are a large number of people leaving or entering the Kupiansk municipality and going through these checks,” explains Besedin. “A person can sometimes hide, but by going through the controls 10 or 11 times, we finally end up detecting those who help or collaborate with the enemy in one way or another.”

Besedin stresses that Ukraine is a rule of law and that it is the courts that must determine who has worked for Russia. But he immediately exempts public officials or doctors who during the months of occupation continued in their posts to provide a service to the citizenry. People like Svetlana Tsiba, a civil servant from the town of Grushivka, adjoining Kupiansk. The Security Services of Ukraine (SSU) held her for 24 hours in the center of Shevchenkove to determine the reasons that had led her to continue in her position during the Russian presence in the town. Her testimony and that of many of her neighbors allowed her to be released from it.

Firefighters put out a house fire hit by a Russian missile. Luis Vega

On the outskirts of Kupiansk, near the eastern bank of the Oskil River, firefighters flock to the village of Petropavlivka, which has just been shelled. It is an almost deserted town, five kilometers from the front, where a column of smoke helps locate the exact point of impact: a house that has been left in ruins. The family that inhabited it went abroad a few weeks ago, so there are no victims. “There was a crack, a loud and terrible crack,” says 75-year-old Maria Nikolaevna through tears, who lives on the adjacent farm with her daughter, who is ill with cancer. Unlike most of her, she has no plans to leave despite the harsh conditions imposed by the war. “We are used to it. And where am I going, so old, to wander around the world?

Maria Nikolaevna, 75, grieves after her neighbor’s house was destroyed by a Russian missile. Luis Vega

credits Coordination and format: Guiomar of Being Art direction and design: Fernando Hernandez Layout and programming: Alexander Gallardo

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.