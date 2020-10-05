Most people are doing everything possible to increase their body’s immunity. There are a large number of people among them, who are consuming a large amount of vitamins without consulting a doctor and with half-complete information about their health. Which is harming their health rather than profit.

Everything is forbidden. If you consume more than vitamins, then it will harm your body. Nowadays the number of patients with doctors is increasing continuously, who are having problems like vomiting, nausea, nervousness, restlessness. Doctor Gitanjali says that whether it is about the consumption of vitamins or drinking the decoction under home remedies, if anything over a limit is consumed, it will harm your body.

You must take these precautions

– We are also often informing you that vitamins are necessary to increase your body’s immunity. Especially vitamin-C and vitamin-D. But at the same time we also advise you to consult your doctor once before consuming them.

Weakness and fatigue

Before taking any medicine, doctor’s advice is necessary because every person’s body needs different amounts of the same nutrient. Only your doctor can tell you how much your body needs or does not need any vitamin.

Excess of home remedies, people falling ill

How to take vitamin D

How much dose of vitamin-D your body needs and how long your dose should be taken, please ask your doctor.



– Because in general, the capsules of vitamin D are taken once a week and their course lasts for two consecutive months. This dose may be different for those suffering from too much weakness in bones.

-Also after a while your doctor may once again advise you to start taking this vitamin. It is usually an interval of 6 months.

Having a nervous problem

These problems can happen

– Early symptoms of vomiting, frequent nausea or nervousness are the initial symptoms of taking over doses of vitamins.

– If this problem persists for a long time, then sleeplessness, fatigue and indigestion problems can also occur. Which may later lead to some more serious illness.

-So if you are having these kind of problems, stop consuming vitamins immediately and consult your doctor. Also, find out what will be the most effective way for you to increase your body’s immunity.

