trend continuesIt's over and done with the free suitcases and large bags on the plane. Following in the footsteps of arch-rivals RyanAir and EasyJet, Transavia will now also charge money for taking hand luggage on board. As of April 3, there will be a starting price of 10 euros at the Dutch discounter.
Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
26-01-24, 19:46
