The architecture of the business program has been published on the official website of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will take place on June 2-5, 2021. The main topic of the Forum is “Together again. Economics of the New Reality ”.

The main business program of SPIEF-2021 includes more than a hundred events in four thematic areas dedicated to the global and Russian economies, social and technological agendas. Business sessions will be broadcast on the Forum’s resources – thus, participants from countries where travel opportunities are limited due to measures to counter the spread of coronavirus will have access to discussions. A number of special sessions will be posted on the recording.

The key area of ​​the business program will be the “Combining efforts for the sake of development” track. As part of the track, sessions will be held on economic recovery and international cooperation, including discussions on Eurasian integration, transformation of world trade, business performance during a pandemic, the global electricity market, food market recovery, and the sustainability of national health systems.

“The past year has especially vividly emphasized the need to combine efforts to address national and global challenges. The economy of the new reality is an economy of cooperation and partnership aimed at preserving the goals of sustainable development. After a long break, SPIEF will become one of the first international business events in a face-to-face format, and, of course, a platform for building a dialogue for the implementation of new partner projects, ”said Andrei Belousov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the organizing committee for preparing and holding SPIEF.

The second thematic block of the business program of the event is dedicated to national development goals. The track sessions cover the issues of transition from the anti-crisis agenda to increasing the long-term potential of the economy, the state of the investment climate in the regions of Russia, the formation of the Russian scientific and technological space, the development of the financial market, the formation of a circular economy, and the functioning of backbone industries.

“The SPIEF program this year is remarkable for its extraordinary richness and relevance. The economy of the new reality is an agenda that covers all key topics in the development of society and the state. The global challenges we faced during the pandemic dictate new rules of the game for us. There is a long period of recovery after the crisis ahead, and how quickly we can overcome the negative consequences of the pandemic and move to sustainable economic growth depends on our actions, on the effectiveness of planning and management. SPIEF will again bring together representatives of the Russian and international business communities, authorities and public organizations to find opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation and partnership, ”said Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation, Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee.

Discussions within the track “Technologies expanding horizons” cover the topics of international cooperation in science, digital sovereignty and information security, digitalization of healthcare, technoethics and others.

Participants of business sessions within the framework of the thematic block “Man in a New Reality. Responding to global challenges “will voice the cultural codes of a new reality, discuss cooperation in international educational projects and new skills of employees and employment models in the post-like world. Sessions dedicated to the development of creative industries, sports and education are also planned.

The SPIEF will host traditional cross-country business dialogues with representatives of the business communities of Italy, Germany, France, USA, India, Africa, Finland, Japan, Latin America, the Middle East, as well as the EAEU-ASEAN dialogue. In addition, under the auspices of the SPIEF, international meetings will be held in the format of business rooms with the participation of representatives of the international partners of the Roscongress Foundation and business in the respective regions of the world.

The business program of the event includes a breakfast for representatives of pharmaceutical companies, a Sberbank breakfast and an IT breakfast.

In addition to the main business program, the SPIEF will host the Russian Small and Medium Business Forum, the Youth Forum, SCO, BRICS and ASEAN events, the B20 Regional Consultative Forum, the Creative Business Forum and the Drug Safety Forum, as well as events on the Arctic and African agenda.

You can get acquainted with the full architecture of SPIEF-2021 on the official website of the event: www.forumspb.com…