Since the beginning of the spread of coronavirus, more than 93.2 million tests have been carried out in Russia for the presence of infection. This was announced on Saturday, January 9, by the Rospotrebnadzor press service.

In the last 24 hours alone, 268 thousand tests for COVID-19 were conducted in the country. At the moment, more than 633 thousand people remain under medical supervision, writes “RIA News“.

Earlier on the same day, the headquarters said that over the past day, 23,309 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the country. In total, 3 379 103 cases of coronavirus in 85 regions have been identified in Russia to date. For the entire period, 61 381 deaths were registered, 2 754 809 people recovered.

In the world, according to the American Johns Hopkins University, as of January 9, 88,879,115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were detected. The largest number of cases was detected in the United States – over 21.8 million. In second place in the number of detected cases is India (more than 10.4 million), and in third place is Brazil (more than 8 million).

In early January, Irina Shestakova, the former chief freelance specialist of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation for infectious diseases, expressed confidence that the situation with coronavirus infection in the world could be reversed by the end of 2022, subject to vaccination and the development of an effective antiviral drug.

